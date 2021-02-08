There’s no tollbooth at new Turnpike exit to Kellogg, but you still have to pay. Here’s how

A new exit on the Kansas Turnpike for west-bound Kellogg opened recently. The new exit features no toll booths, only instructions that you can pay electronically or by using the internet. The Wichita Eagle

Drivers who exit the southbound Kansas Turnpike at Kellogg might have noticed a change this past week: the ability to connect to westbound Kellogg without stopping at a tollbooth.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority opened its first cashless exit ramp in east Wichita on Feb. 1.

“Through feedback, we know customers want to keep moving and connect seamlessly with other roadways,” said Steve Hewitt, KTA CEO, in a statement. “We are pleased that this ramp is KTA’s first step toward a cashless, non-stop system.”

The cashless toll is available at Exit 53A off southbound I-35. Instead of paying at a traditional tollbooth, drivers have 10 days to pay online at www.paykta.com.

Once on the website, you can search for your license plate number and pay the toll, which will be the same as the regular cash toll rate.

If you enter your license plate number and find that KTA hasn’t processed your trip yet, you can sign up to receive a notification by text or email when it’s ready for you to pay.

If a driver doesn’t pay the toll within 10 days, they will be charged a higher rate based upon the number of axles on their car. For example, a standard passenger vehicle with two axles would receive a bill for $10 total. A vehicle with four axles would be billed for $20.

If a driver misses the due date again, they will be sent a violation statement and charged a violation rate. The violation rate is $19.25 for a passenger vehicle with two axles at exit 53.

Drivers who use the K-TAG cashless option will be billed as normal.

If someone does not have access to the internet or does not want to pay the toll online, they can call 1-800-USE-KTAG to ask for help.

Exit 53A is a brand new ramp and does not have a tollbooth on site with the option to pay by cash or card. If a driver prefers to pay traditionally at a tollbooth, they must take the eastbound Kellogg exit, which was recently renamed the Webb Road exit.

The toll plaza will have signage to inform drivers about how to pay their toll.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced in January 2020 that it would convert to a cashless system as part of a broader strategic plan, called Driving Change 2025.

“We are in the process of designing this new cashless system,” Bruce Meisch, the KTA’s director of Information Technology and project lead on the conversion to cashless tolling, said in a statement.

“This exit serves as a nice transition to what customers will eventually see along the roadway.”

