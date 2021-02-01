Six women sue Kansas Highway Patrol leaders, claim discrimination, sexual harassment

Six women are suing the state of Kansas and several managers at the Kansas Highway Patrol, alleging a hostile work environment and culture of sexual harassment and gender discrimination that stems from the top of the agency.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, is the latest in a series of claims leveled against agency leadership.

The action follows two state investigations, one conducted by an outside law firm, which concluded last summer that the women’s claims against Superintendent Col. Herman Jones of gender discrimination and inappropriate touching and comments were unsubstantiated. The inquiry led by the Kansas Department of Administration stated that one of the women admitted to being involved in a “coup” to oust Jones and other members of leadership.

Though the investigation concluded that unwanted touching occurred, investigators said they could not confirm it was sexual in nature.

The women’s attorney, Kelly Trussell, called the suggestion of a coup false last month, saying that the women wanted Jones out of the agency to end the harassment and discrimination they faced.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it could not comment on pending litigation and the governor’s office did not immediately respond to The Star’s request for comment.

The agency, and Jones, are already facing lawsuits from two majors, Scott Harrington and Josh Kellerman, who say they were ousted from the agency after advocating on behalf the women and former Superintendent Col. Mark Bruce, who was forced out amid questions about his handling of an alleged domestic violence case involving another high-ranking officer.

Gov. Laura Kelly, who appointed Jones, has stood behind the superintendent, suggesting the allegations came as individuals in the agency push back against changes Jones has made to agency culture.

“There were a number of issues that we began to address as I got into office,” Kelly said in a December interview. “I’m pleased with the progress that they’ve made to address some of those deep seated issues and are continuing to move forward on that. Has that stirred up some things? People don’t like change and will push back against change.”

The lawsuit, which publicly names the women for the first time, reiterates instances of harassment and discrimination detailed in the majors’ lawsuit and in the Department of Administration summary of findings.

It also details instances of harassment and discrimination by lower ranking supervisors in addition to Jones.

Susan Pfannenstiel, the human resources professional who elevated the complaints to the Department of Administration, is among the women suing.

The women, four former employees and two current, alleged lack of equity in the discipline handed down to male and female employees, numerous instances of inappropriate touching and comments from Jones and other supervisors and retaliation when they spoke up about these instances.

The lawsuit describes incidents including: Jones standing behind a female employee, former senior administrative specialist Kimberly Meader, placing a hand on her back and asking if she was uncomfortable; Jones holding Meader’s, shoulders while singing “shake it for me,” a lyric from a popular country song and Jones consistently pulling a female trooper, Natasha McCurdy, in for hugs rather than the handshake given to male employees.

Additionally, other supervisors were accused of refusing to allow a female trooper, Jarah Cooper, to attend a training because she was pregnant and disciplining women, including Cooper and Rebecca Corazzin-McMahon, for their relationships with male employees while not disciplining the men.

The state, the lawsuit said, allowed a hostile work environment when the Department of Administration concluded the women’s claims could not be substantiated. The investigation, the lawsuit said, ignored pieces of evidence such as the exit survey of a female employee who left because of alleged discrimination.

The lawsuit claims the investigation from the law firm hired by the state was similarly unreliable because attorneys told the women they would give names of complainants to Jones, creating a fear of retaliation.

Amber Harrington, a captain, said she experienced such retaliation when she was shut out of meetings and given “impossible” employment demands after the investigation.

Furthermore, after several women took part in anonymous interviews with KMBC-TV, the lawsuit alleged Jones questioned female employees in an attempt to determine who had spoken out.

Jones, the lawsuit said, made it clear that he did not want employees to say things publicly that might make the agency “look bad.”