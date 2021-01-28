Marshall’s first Senate bill would block COVID-19 relief funds for abortion services

Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall introduced legislation Thursday that would prohibit any funding for COVID-19 relief from being used for abortion services.

The text of the bill states that no federal funds authorized “for the purpose of preventing, preparing for, or responding to the COVID–19 pandemic, domestically or internationally… shall be expended for any abortion.”

The bill includes exception to that prohibition for cases in which the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest and for cases in which the pregnancy puts the woman’s life at risk.

Marshall, an OB-GYN from Great Bend, heavily emphasized his anti-abortion stance during his successful Senate race against Democrat Barbara Bollier, a physician who has long championed abortion rights.

“Being pro-life is just part of who I am and there is no other alternative. As an obstetrician, it’s been a thrill of my life to get to bring thousands of babies into the world and now it’s a thrill of my life to be in the U.S. Senate and continue the fight for pro-life policies,” Marshall said in a statement.

Marshall’s bill is essentially a pandemic version of the Hyde Amendment, a piece of legislation that dates back to the 1970s and which has been attached to numerous bills in order to restrict federal funds from going to abortion providers.

The bill is unlikely to advance in the Democratic-controlled Senate, but it sends a message about the type of legislation Marshall, who spent two terms in the U.S. House, will pursue as a senator.

Abortion rights proponents slammed Marshall’s proposal as misguided and mean-spirited during a health crisis.

“It’s an insult to Kansans that Sen. Marshall’s first bill is all about putting more restrictions on essential health care in the middle of a pandemic,” said Rachel Sweet, regional director of public policy for Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes.

“Kansans need immediate health and economic relief, and they need it without politicians trying to exploit a dire global health crisis to advance their anti-abortion agenda.”

The bill comes as President Joe Biden prepares to sign a series of executive orders that will roll back anti-abortion policies enacted under former President Donald Trump, including changes to the Title X program which cost Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers millions in federal grants.

“While those on the far left including in the new Administration continue to advocate against human life, I will keep doing what Kansans sent me to Washington to do: continue my lifelong fight for the well-being of mothers and their babies and working to end the practice of abortion,” Marshall said.

Marshall was one of a handful of senators to vote to overturn Biden’s electoral victories in Arizona and Pennsylvania hours after a mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol in a riot that left five dead.

The legislation suggests Marshall will lean into fights over social issues as a member of the Senate. Marshall’s GOP predecessor, former Sen. Pat Roberts, was known more for his focus on agriculture than cultural battles.

Eight Senate Republicans have signed on as co-sponsors, including Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, the senior member of the Kansas delegation.

In addition to Moran, Marshall’s GOP co-sponsors include Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe, South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds, Montana Sen. Steve Daines, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, Indiana Sen. Mike Braun and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.