Michael O’Donnell hit with $25,000 fine after admitting to campaign law violations

Former Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell in October 2020. The Wichita Eagle

Michael O’Donnell was fined $25,000 after admitting to nine violations of Kansas campaign finance law Wednesday, including using campaign money for personal use, fraudulent reporting and comingling campaign and personal funds.

In a teary-eyed plea to the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission, O’Donnell asked for leniency, saying since resigning as a Sedgwick County commissioner he is now “broke” and would have to pay the penalty with loans from people he knows.

O’Donnell asked for the penalty to be reduced to below $10,000, which he said was as much as he could get from loans. But ethics commissioners settled on $25,000. Half will be forgiven if he pays $12,500 within 90 days.

The hearing covered alleged campaign finance violations from 2015 to 2017.

O’Donnell faced nine counts of campaign finance violations for funneling thousands of dollars from his campaign account to his personal checking account and to four friends, whom he fraudulently reported as campaign workers, the complaint says.

The Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission brought the complaint against O’Donnell on Wednesday. Each campaign finance violation carried fines up to $10,000.

The specific charges were four counts of prohibited use of campaign funds, four counts of fraudulent reporting and one count of comingling, or mixing campaign funds with personal funds.

O’Donnell, who recently resigned from the Sedgwick County Commission, faced up to $90,000 in civil fines. The largest state fine to date for campaign finance violations is $45,000 in 2007.

O’Donnell resigned in November under pressure from party leaders rather than face ouster proceedings by the Sedgwick County District Attorney for his role in a false attack ad against Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a subsequent cover-up during the 2019 mayoral race. He lost re-election to Sarah Lopez and is being sued for defamation by Whipple in state court.

The allegations by the state watchdog agency largely rehashed federal money laundering and wire fraud charges filed in federal court by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2018.

In March of 2019, jurors acquitted O’Donnell on 21 counts of wire fraud. They deadlocked on two counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering and federal prosecutors asked the court to drop the charges. O’Donnell served in the Kansas Senate from 2012 to January 2017 when his term on the Sedgwick County Commission began.

After the federal trial, the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission requested transcripts of testimony by four of O’Donnell’s friends who testified against him.

Two of those friends, Colby Rankin and Jonathan Dennill, testified in federal court that they were given a pair of $1,000 checks by O’Donnell after an Aspen ski trip. Both testified they did not work on O’Donnell’s campaign to earn the money.

One of those friends cashed and returned the money to O’Donnell when O’Donnell asked; the other wrote O’Donnell a personal check back in the same amount when O’Donnell asked for it. Federal investigators said the money went from O’Donnell’s campaign account to his friends and then into his personal account.

Two others, David Jorgensen and Jack Masterson, testified that they did nothing to earn a series of payments from O’Donnell in 2015 and 2016 totaling $8,500.

The ethics commission complaint says those payments were violations of the state’s campaign finance laws that require campaign expenses to be used for “legitimate campaign purposes” or other eligible expenses.

Central to O’Donnell’s defense in the federal trial was the argument that Kansas’ campaign finance laws allow payments to friends even if they haven’t done any work on the campaign.

The nine counts against O’Donnell are:

▪ Prohibited use of political contributions (Four counts) — Jan. 2, 2016, O’Donnell paid $1,000 each to Colby Rankin and Jonathan Dennill out of his campaign account; Between Feb. 2, 2015, and Dec. 27, 2016, O’Donnell paid $6,400 to David Jorgensen out of his campaign account. Between Dec. 15, 2015, and May 5, 2016, O’Donnell paid $2,100 to Jack Masterson out of his campaign account.

▪ Fraudulent reporting (Four counts) — The ethics commission alleges O’Donnell “intentionally ma(d)e a false material statement in a report made under the campaign finance act” by listing Rankin’s payment as compensation for “help/campaign services,” Dennill’s as “photography services,” Jorgensen’s as “campaign services and accounting services” and Masterson’s as “campaign services.”

▪ Comingling (One count) — O’Donnell mixed campaign contributions with personal funds by moving $2,000 from his campaign account to his personal checking account.