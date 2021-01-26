Wichita City Council ethics meeting ends in charges, countercharges and thrown papers

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple ends Tuesday’s City Council workshop on ethics by throwing a stack of papers over the COVID barrier at council member Jeff Blubaugh. The papers were a collection of social media memes and posts made by Whipple supporters criticizing various Republican politicians, which Blubaugh had printed out, demanding that Whipple denounce them. YouTube image

A Wichita City Council meeting to shape a new ethics policy ended poorly after members of the council left the bench and the mayor tossed a printout of social media screenshots at a council member over a plexiglass COVID barrier.

After nearly four hours of heated debate about whether a new ethics policy should include provisions related to campaign finance — and whether unethical behavior is prevalent enough to warrant a new policy — the workshop ended Tuesday without a formal vote to close the meeting.

The policy under consideration has not been released in full to the public.

Based on discussion during the workshop, it would limit gifts council members could accept; attempt to disrupt favorable treatment to friends, family and donors by clearly defining those relationships; and would establish an ethics advisory board to enforce the new policy.

The meeting over the policy was tense, but reasonably cordial until the last few minutes when Mayor Brandon Whipple and council member Jeff Blubaugh traded accusations of unethical behavior.

Whipple accused Blubaugh of supporting former Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, one of three Wichita Republican officials behind an attack video ad that falsely accused Whipple of sexual harassment during the 2019 mayoral race.

When Blubaugh accused Whipple of accusing him without evidence, Whipple pulled out his phone and read from a Facebook post by Blubaugh in October that encouraged people to consider both sides of the story regarding O’Donnell’s role in the video.

Replied Blubaugh: “That is not an endorsement of that behavior, Mayor.”

Blubaugh then passed out printouts of social media memes and posts he said were made by Whipple’s campaign workers attacking O’Donnell, former Mayor Jeff Longwell, former mayoral candidate Lyndy Wells, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall.

Blubaugh passed Whipple the printout around the Plexiglass barrier that has been set up between council members to block transmission of COVID-19, accusing Whipple of using a Political Action Committee to pay his supporters to attack Republican politicians.

“If these are from those individuals, you need to denounce this behavior,” Blubaugh said.

Whipple denied his PAC paid for the memes and posts and refused to denounce them as Blubaugh demanded, saying Blubaugh was asking him to “denounce the First Amendment rights of people to express political opinions using comedy.”

”You’re finding stuff here that you just found randomly on the internet and because you don’t understand the internet or apparently campaign finance laws . . . you think that now I should be accountable for all the negative campaigning on the internet,” Whipple said.

“If you’re paying those individuals,” Blubaugh said.

“But I’m not,” Whipple said.

He accused Blubaugh of grandstanding. “Now we’re going to have a front-page story where you can feel like you got in a big fight with the mayor and you can get your name in the paper.”

As the meeting broke up,

Whipple tried to pass the printouts back over the top of the COVID barrier to Blubaugh. When Blubaugh didn’t reach for the papers, Whipple dropped them on him.

Blubaugh threw up his hands as the papers dropped into his lap and said, “That’s an unethical situation right there.”

“No, it’s not,” Whipple said, now standing. “Because guess what, you slowed down the ethics reform so now we don’t have any policy.”

Council member Becky Tuttle attributed the ragged ending of the meeting to tensions that have been raised over months of debate on the ethics policy, which is in its 13th rewrite.

“As we’re trying to codify this ethics policy, people are very passionate about it,” she said. “But I think in the end, we all want the same thing. We want to have one of the strongest ethics policies in the nation.”

She took Tuesday’s exchange between Blubaugh and Whipple philosophically.

“Today, sometimes you have to work through some of the issues,” she said. “I think there was a lot of really good, robust discussion.”