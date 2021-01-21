Kansas’ top doctor OKs county-jumping for vaccines; Sedgwick Co. lowers eligibility

As Kansas opened COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 65 or older, Sedgwick County announced it is limiting vaccinations to residents over the age of 83 — due to a supply shortage that has forced the county to severely limit who gets an early dose of the vaccine.

Sedgwick County officials expect to receive fewer than 2,000 doses next week from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, which gets a limited supply through the federal public-private partnership Operation Warp Speed. With almost 77,000 people in Sedgwick County age 65 or older, the county is vaccinating the oldest residents first.

The county health department began scheduling appointments for nonagenarians and centenarians who aren’t living in long-term care facilities on Wednesday but lowered the age of eligibility Thursday to include some octogenarians “based on the number of appointments scheduled so far.”

The age restrictions are set by Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns.

“The County is focusing on people 83 and older, due to their likelihood of serious complications if they test positive for COVID-19,” Kate Flavin, county spokesperson, wrote in a news release.

“The Sedgwick County Health Department will provide the COVID-19 vaccine at Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman, Wichita 67202,” Flavin wrote. “Additionally, if residents have mobility difficulties, they may receive the vaccine in their vehicle and be observed without coming into the Arena.”

Flavin said the county is not yet offering mobile vaccine clinics, but it plans to in the future.

To schedule an appointment with the County, you must register online at https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine-information/covid-19-vaccine-dose-1/ or by phone at 316-660-1029.

The County Health Department requires proof-of-age documentation, including an identification card, driver’s license or birth certificate.

Caregivers who are younger than 83 are not eligible for the vaccine at this time.

County jumping allowed

But not all hope is lost for those wanting to get the vaccine sooner.

Kansas Secretary of Health and Environment Dr. Lee Norman said Thursday that people from the Wichita area can travel to other counties to receive a vaccine, as long as they meet the criteria set by that county.

“A resident can go into any county and get vaccinated,” Norman said.

Getting vaccinated in another county could help some get the vaccine earlier but also stress counties that have made the vaccine available to a broader population.

For example, phase two in Johnson County in northeast Kansas includes anyone 65 or older, K-12 school staff, licensed child care workers, EMS, police and firefighters, grocery store workers, bar and restaurant employees, and food-processing workers.

But Johnson County, like Sedgwick, does not have enough doses to vaccinate the entire eligible group: 66,000 people in the county have expressed interest in getting a vaccine during phase two, but that’s more than a week’s supply for the entire state.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced a move into phase two of state’s vaccination plan Thursday, opening vaccinations to anyone 65 or older and certain workers.

Workers in industries deemed critical to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic — including teachers, retailers, truckers, emergency responders, farm workers and meat packers — and those living or working in licensed congregate environments where social distancing is not possible, such child-care facilities, prisons and homeless shelters.

But counties will ultimately decide in what order to give the vaccine. Kelly said she’s leaving it up to the state’s 105 individual counties to decide how to prioritize those groups.

“Local health officials have the authority to prioritize their chosen groups within each phase,” Kelly said. “They know their communities best, and they will know best how to distribute these vaccines effectively among their residents.”