Limited supply prompts Sedgwick County to limit next round of vaccine to those over 90

Supply of the coronavirus vaccine is in such short supply in Sedgwick County that for now the county plans to limit its second phase to those 90 and older. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) AP

The COVID-19 vaccine is in such short supply in the Wichita area that the county health department plans to initially limit its second phase of vaccinations to those aged 90 or older, Sedgwick County officials said Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention directed states and counties last week to begin vaccinating anyone 65 or older. But given the limited supply of vaccines and high number of older adults, county and state health officials say that’s not feasible.

In Sedgwick County, roughly 111,000 people are 65 or older, Deputy County Manager Tim Kaufman said.

Kaufman said the county will instead “focus on people that are most likely to be negatively impacted by coronavirus and the folks that are most likely to die from coronavirus.”

Sedgwick County leaders expect the sluggish rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to continue at a snail’s pace until the national supply catches up to the demand. The county could start Phase 2 vaccinations as early as next week for anyone 90 or older and gradually open the vaccine to younger people.

“We’re going to have to do it incrementally,” Kaufman said. “And it may be in one year or five year or six month increments. It’s really going to depend on how much vaccine (the county receives).”

Kaufman said the Sedgwick County Health Department has administered at least 9,460 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to area healthcare workers, but much of that supply was donated to the county by GraceMed, a private nonprofit healthcare network. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment last week provided only 1,400 doses to Sedgwick County, the most populous county in the state.

Another shipment is scheduled to arrive in Sedgwick County by Friday, Kaufman said. But the county hasn’t been told how many doses it will receive, when exactly they will arrive or whether they will be from Pfizer or Moderna, which have significantly different storage requirements and administration schedules.