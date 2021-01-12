Kansas governor promises to beat COVID-19, rips ‘violence and sedition’ at Capitol

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly defended her handling of the pandemic during Tuesday evening’s State of the State speech. The Wichita Eagle

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly promised Tuesday that the end is in sight for the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic disruption it’s caused, while calling for healing amid a fractured political landscape including “destruction, violence, and sedition” at the nation’s Capitol.

“We can not let political fights slow us down,” the governor said in prepared remarks to be delivered in her State of the State speech Tuesday night. “In the weeks and months to come, we need to get every Kansan vaccinated. We need to get our economy moving. And we need to get all our kids back into the classroom.”

The annual speech is usually a Statehouse spectacle, delivered at the Capitol to a joint session of the House and Senate and attended by Supreme Court justices, cabinet secretaries and tribal leaders. The COVID pandemic moved it entirely to broadcast and online media for the first time.

“Instead of giving a speech to the Legislature, I’m going to have a conversation with you — the people of Kansas,” Kelly said.

Kelly defended her administration’s handling of the pandemic and the rollout of the vaccines to fight the coronavirus disease.

She dismissed recent reports that Kansas was last in the nation in getting the vaccine to its people, which she called a “reporting lag.”

“As of today, 84,555 Kansans have been vaccinated,” she said. “And we will continue this coordinated effort.”

She outlined the plan going forward from Phase 1 of vaccine distribution — limited primarily to health-care workers and nursing home residents — to Phase 2, which will include a larger group.

The next groups to get the vaccine, starting around the end of the month, will include seniors over 65, along with “essential frontline workers” including police and firefighters, teachers and child-care providers and grocery store and meat packing plant workers.

Kelly cautioned that while the pandemic’s end is in sight, it’s not here yet. People are still dying and hospitals are still strained, she said. She urged Kansans to continue to “wear a mask, physically distance, and avoid mass gatherings.”

In the Republican response to the speech, newly elected Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, praised the people of Kansas for their “hard work and sacrifice” during the pandemic, but called on the governor to end mask mandates and limits on businesses.

“The state should always be on the side of keeping businesses open, not letting unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats define who is essential and which of you is not,” he said. “We will not support the governor’s regime of unconstitutional mandates and edicts.”

Masterson has expressed doubts for the necessity of masks, saying that surveillance testing was a more effective tool against the virus. He, and Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman, declined to require the use of mask in the state legislature.

Kelly addressed events in the nation’s Capitol, where supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building Jan. 6. Two people, including a Capitol Police officer, died violently in the melee to disrupt certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral win.

She called on Kansans “to be better than what we see in Washington.”

“In light of the destruction, violence, and sedition that took place at the United States Capitol last week, we can’t simply treat this like any other moment,” she said. “That would be an insult to Kansans and all they’ve seen these past 10 days and all they’ve experienced these past 10 months in their own lives.”

Kelly, a Democrat, did not address her party’s calls for four members of the Kansas congressional delegation to be held to account for voting against certifying the electoral college results. The Kansas Democratic Party has called for Sen. Roger Marshall and Representatives Jake LaTurner, Tracey Mann and Ron Estes to be expelled from their seats, while the state’s lone congressional Democrat, Sharice Davids, accused them of acting in bad faith by making baseless charges of election fraud.

Masterson didn’t address the Capitol riot, but said the Republicans “sincerely hope (Democrats) are willing to come to the table and set aside partisan politics for the benefit of our Kansas families.”

Masterson and Kelly both staked out lines of battle for a coming fight over taxes.

Republicans plan to try again on a bill to decouple state tax returns from federal taxes, allowing residents to minimize state taxes that went up due to changes Trump and Congress made at the federal level.

“Kansas taxpayers should . . . be allowed the opportunity to take advantage of the federal tax cuts and we must work to enact meaningful property tax reform to allow seniors and families to stay in their homes,” Masterson said.

Kelly, however, said the pandemic has left many Kansans with needs to be met in education, infrastructure and business development, and the Republican plan would be a rerun to the failed “tax experiment” of her predecessor, former Gov. Sam Brownback.

“It seems as though some of my colleagues in the Legislature have already forgotten just how devastating that experiment was to our economy, our schools, and our future,” she said.

Contributing: Bryan Lowry of the McClatchy Washington Bureau