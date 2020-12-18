City moving library to abandoned tire store and no, it won’t smell like old motor oil

One thing to know about the new south Wichita library is that it won’t have that old car smell.

“All of the old tire shop smell is gone,” said library spokesman Sean Jones. “It now smells like a library.”

That assurance comes as the city plans to close the Linwood Branch Library on Jan. 15 and a new library takes shape at 4195 E. Harry in the building that used to be Karl’s Tire Shop at what used to be the Wichita Mall.

Jones said one library board member had asked jokingly if he’d be able to get an oil change and tire rotation at the new library. “I told him no, but we can get you a book so you can learn to do it on your own,” he said.

While the closing date for the Linwood Branch is set, the opening day for the new library is still up in the air, probably some time in February.

Prairie Politics newsletter Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jones said the staff isn’t sure how long it will take to sort and pack the old library’s materials and there could be delays in getting the new furniture, which is being made by a Michigan company.

“Michigan, like a lot of places, has a high rate of COVID,” he said.

Also because of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the new library does open, it may not open all the way.

Amid a recent spike in coronavirus infections, the library system has closed its buildings to the public and is conducting business by pick-up and drop-off.

If that’s still the case when the yet-to-be-named new branch is ready, it will probably have a “soft opening” with curbside service until the pandemic is abated, Jones said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Jones said when people do get into the new library, they’re going to be impressed.

At 6,900 square feet, it’s nearly twice the size of the Linwood Branch’s 3,750, which have been tucked inside the Linwood Park Recreation Center since 1981.

Amenities will include expanded children’s and teens’ sections, 16 public computer stations, flexible seating and meeting rooms that can be used after hours.

But no car lifts.