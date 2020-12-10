Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers will take over as Kansas state treasurer, Gov. Kelly announces

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is naming Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers of Wichita as state treasurer, setting him up in a higher-profile job and allowing her to reshuffle the Democratic ticket as she prepares to seek re-election in 2022.

Rogers was a state senator from Wichita — a must-win area for Democrats running statewide — when Kelly chose him as her running mate in 2018. The governor will now get to select a new deputy in a choice that will have to balance political realities and the need for a governing partner during the controversial COVID-19 pandemic.

As lieutenant governor, Rogers frequently focused on rural issues and led the Office of Rural Prosperity. Before the pandemic, he traveled the state, holding a series of town halls to hear from residents and championed rural broadband access.

“He works hard and is dedicated to public service,” the governor said at a news conference.

His work on rural interests “inspired our entire administration,” she said. “I’m confident he will thrive in his new role.”

Prairie Politics newsletter Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kelly is heading into the election cycle in what has historically been a difficult position for Democratic governors. Since 1978, no Kansas Democrat has won the governor’s office when a Democratic president was in office. Additionally, Kelly is the only incumbent Democratic governor up for re-election in a state that President-elect Joe Biden lost in November.

Kelly didn’t name a new lieutenant governor during the news conference Thursday announcing Rogers’ selection. Kelly said she’ll announce his replacement next week.

Kelly’s appointment of Rogers became possible because the current treasurer, Jake LaTurner, was elected to Congress in November and will resign in the coming weeks. Under Kansas law, selecting a replacement falls to the governor. Rogers will serve the remaining two years of LaTurner’s term, but could run for election in 2022.

The job of treasurer is considered to be one of the biggest plums in Kansas politics and a springboard to higher office. Three of the last four treasurers — LaTurner, Ron Estes and Lynn Jenkins — were later elected to Congress.

The position is coveted because it comes with a built-in media spotlight.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The treasurer gets to appear in public-service ads that run statewide for Learning Quest, the Kansas Section 529 college-saving plan, and the division of unclaimed property, which tracks down Kansans who are owed money from misdirected refunds, inheritances and legal settlements.

Recent treasurers have used those public-service spots as thinly veiled campaign ads to boost their name recognition throughout the state.

They’ve also hosted booths at events, including the well-attended Kansas State Fair, where residents can find out if they’re due money from the government.

The last Democrat to hold the position was Dennis McKinney, who was plucked out of the Legislature for the job by former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius in 2008 after Jenkins won her first election to Congress.

McKinney lost the job in the 2010 general election to Estes, who was then the Sedgwick County treasurer.

Rogers has been a rising star in Democratic politics.

In four years, he has risen through the ranks from the Wichita school board, to the state Senate, to lieutenant governor and now, state treasurer.

He had served on the Wichita Board of Education for more than a decade when, in 2016, he opted to run for the Senate seat then held by Michael O’Donnell. O’Donnell decided not to run against him and instead ran for and won a seat on the better-paying Sedgwick County Commission.

Halfway through his first Senate term, Kelly tapped Rogers for her running mate, giving geographic balance to the ticket.