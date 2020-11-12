About 7,000 ballots left to be counted in Sedgwick County; last chance to fix yours

About 7,000 votes remain to be counted in Sedgwick County and it will be Monday before final results can be known, according to the election office.

And 5 p.m. today — Thursday, Nov. 12 — will be the final day for voters to cure problem with signatures on their absentee voting envelopes or present their photo ID if they haven’t done that yet.

There are at least two elections that could go either way when the final votes are cast.

The most prominent is a dead heat in County Commission District 2, where Democratic challenger Sarah Lopez trailed incumbent Michael O’Donnell on election night, but caught up and passed him as mail votes were counted.

Lopez now leads that race by 125 votes. O’Donnell has announced that he won’t serve a second term after becoming embroiled in a scandal over a 2019 false attack ad against Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

If O’Donnell wins in the final count, his successor will be elected by about two dozen Republican Party stalwarts in his district. Five Republicans have already put their hats in that ring.

Another race closely watched is the State Board of Education seat in District 8. There, former Wichita school board member Betty Arnold, a Democrat, leads Republican incumbent Kathy Busch by 1,734, with more than 91,000 votes counted so far.

The county’s Election Board, made up of the five county commissioners or their designees, will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday to make the final decisions on which votes to count.

Deputy Election Commissioner Melissa Schnieders said Thursday that the election office will recommend counting about 7,000 remaining ballots.

The Election Board will reconvene Monday to certify the election and make the results final and official.

The remaining uncounted ballots are mostly a combination of provisional votes, plus mail ballots that had issues that needed to be cured.

The chance to cure a mail ballot problem is now measured in a dwindling number of hours, with the deadline at 5 p.m. today.

Voters whose ballot envelopes were not properly signed have been notified by mail and can correct those problems in person at the election office in the Historic Courthouse in downtown Wichita, or by e-mail at voterinformation@sedgwick.gov.

Five p.m. today is also the deadline for in-person voters who didn’t have photo ID on Election Day to provide that, which can also be done in person or online.

For questions about complying with conditions needed to cure a mail ballot or presenting ID, call 316-660-7100.