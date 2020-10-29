NBC reports new personal emails, texts sent by Pompeo family to State Dept. officials

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s son and wife have had additional interactions with State Department officials over email and text, according to documents acquired by NBC News through a lawsuit filed under the Freedom of Information Act.

NBC reports that Mike’s son, Nick, reached out to State Department officials less three months after his father had taken the position. He thanked them for a private tour they’d given both him and his mother, Susan.

“I also want to reinforce my willingness to help your mission in any way I can,” Nick Pompeo said in an email, according to NBC. “We view this as a family endeavor, so if you think there is any place I can add value, don’t hesitate to reach out.”

Nick, NBC said, then asked whether he or the software company he worked for could be involved in a “data hackathon” that the State Department was running shortly after. Nick asked for details and “how I or anyone at my company could help.” His company ended up not participating in the event.

NBC also reported that Susan had texted a State Department official about a maintenance request at the Pompeo house, which is located at a Washington-area military base.

“The dryer isn’t hooked up. ... I think you told me someone was coming to fix that?” Susan texted to a State Department official, whose name was redacted, in September 2018, according to NBC.

“Ma’am – On it, I was told it was fixed. Let me get you an answer,” the official answered via email after that.

NBC said there could be reasons for Susan to text State Department employees about home issues, as security officials partly have the responsibility of protecting her at her home and might need to be aware of workers that enter. The news organization cited other examples of Susan getting home updates from State Department special agents as well, which included details on the house’s HVAC system, porch and stairs.

Susan also emailed State Department officials from her personal email, according to NBC, regarding the planning of a multi-day visit from the Kansas chapter of the Young Presidents’ Organization.

NBC’s report comes one month after a McClatchy investigation revealed Susan wanted senior State Department staff to work during the week of Christmas to help them finish their personal holiday cards while requesting they keep the circle small because of the private nature of the assignment. The exchange was the first publication of emails documenting the Pompeos directing State Department employees to conduct their personal business on government time, the topic of an ongoing inquiry by the State Department inspector general’s office.

While that inquiry was being conducted, Pompeo asked President Donald Trump to fire State Department Inspector General Steve Linick. He did so on May 15.

Pompeo, a former Kansas congressman, pushed back at McClatchy’s report the next week during an interview on Fox News, saying reporters were “picking on my wife.”