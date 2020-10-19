Gov. Kelly says Wichita COVID-19 testing lab will help economy, schools

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Wichita’s new COVID-19 testing laboratory will play a major role in the state’s economic recovery and school reopening, increasing routine screenings for students, teachers and other workers at risk of contracting the virus.

“Along with wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding mass gatherings, we know that an increase in COVID-19 testing capacity is one of the most important tools we as a state can leverage to mitigate the virus spread,” Kelly said Monday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Wichita State University’s new lab, the Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory.

Kelly said the lab’s 24-hour turnaround time will give parents, students and workers answers on whether they’ve contracted the virus and whether they need to quarantine. The lab is also able to process saliva tests, making testing more convenient and less obtrusive than the swabs used for nasal tests, she said.

“We can identify hotspots before they spread out of control and make sure that Kansans take proper safety precautions or avoid locations where the virus is present,” Kelly said. “We can help provide certainty that our schools and our businesses can stay open safely.”

The lab is at a former Boeing facility at 4147 Oliver, which is now Air Capital Flight Line. The university is not taking samples from the public at the facility but will be testing samples submitted by health professionals.

The Sedgwick County Commission has approved spending $4 million in CARES Act funding to reimburse Wichita State for setting up the lab. The county is expected to enter a contract with Wichita State so it can provide rapid results for the county health department. No agreement has been reached at this time.

Wichita State’s interim president Rick Muma said the Molecular Diagnostic Lab will be “one of the state’s best weapons for combating and reducing the spread of COVID-19.”

When the lab is fully operational, it can process up to 4,500 tests a day with 24-hour turnaround times on results.

“Quick results allow for precision quarantine to prevent the spread and early diagnosis and care for those infected by the virus,” Muma said. “We can control the spread, we can flatten the curve and get our economy, schools and state back on track and build a stronger Kansas.”

Muma said the lab will help diversify Wichita’s economy. Right now, the lab employs three Wichita State faculty members and 10 undergraduate students, he said.

Wichita State’s lab is open to medical facilities and doctors’ offices across the state, according to a news release from WSU. Any health care providers who would like to use the lab may call 316-978-8600 or email mdl@wichita.edu.