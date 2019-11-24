Wichita movie theater mogul says he wants to help save Century II — for free

Before anyone suggests tearing down Century II, one of Wichita’s most successful entrepreneurs said he’s willing to help find a new use for it — free of charge.

Bill Warren, founder of Warren Theatres and longtime vocal protector of Century II, said his experience in real estate and promotion can help the city find a developer that sees the value in the iconic building and could turn it into a destination building that benefits the city.

He said he sees recent proposals for the east bank of the Arkansas River downtown as a threat to the 50-year-old building. It was built with tax money approved by voters through a referendum. And Warren said he thinks if voters were given a chance to vote on its future, they would leave it standing.

“There’s so much potential in that building. We keep hearing from the city that no one’s interested in doing anything with Century II, or that any ideas brought forward haven’t been realistic,” Warren said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“My question for the city — before we consider tearing it down — is this: Have we even tried?”

What to do with Century II, Wichita’s community gathering place for the last half-century and an integral part of the city’s skyline, has been a nagging question as the city and other groups have tapped consultants and committees to develop plans for the area.

Bob Layton, Wichita’s city manager, said previous consultants have looked at the feasibility of updating Century II from a financial perspective, but not from a “what else could be there” perspective.

“So that’s as far as we went,” he said.

Right now, a coalition of local boosters has a consultant working to develop The Riverfront Legacy Master Plan for the area along the river west of Main and south of Douglas to Kellogg. The plan would connect the east bank to the ballpark village on the west bank, which is anchored by a new, $75 million city-funded baseball stadium.

Unlike other studies that have danced around whether to tear down Century II, this one could actually make that recommendation.

The Riverfront Legacy Master Plan coalition released five preliminary ideas earlier this month, and they all call for a new performing arts center and a new convention center. One of the five plans would preserve the blue-roofed Century II roundhouse.

No matter which of these plans is presented to the community in January, Century II’s role will change. Whether Warren will have any part in helping find a new purpose remains unclear.

Layton said he wouldn’t rule it out.

“I don’t want to get ahead of the community engagement and planning process,” Layton said. “So I’ve been pretty neutral on all of these discussions and try not to weigh in during this process.

“If the community recommendation is to re-purpose CII, Bill (Warren) would have wonderful credentials. He’s been successful in his business life, and that could be possible,” he said.

Century II occupies prime real estate at the gateway to downtown. Warren said the city hasn’t been able to find a new use for it because they haven’t issued a request for proposals or put out feelers to outside developers. Developers from out of state might consider whatever asking price the city has for the building a bargain, he said.

“But we don’t know until we ask,” Warren said. “Right now, I think we’re asking a couple local developers what they could to do with the space. Because they can’t think of a way to make money off of Century II, they would rather tear it down and put something there that will make them more money.”

Warren said he has nothing against making money, but said he cares enough about Century II that he doesn’t want any money for his services in helping find a new purpose for the building. And anyone else with expertise that might help save Century II would be welcome to assist him, he said, as long as they don’t benefit financially from the outcome.

“That would be a requirement,” he said.

He estimates his time and the expertise he’d be willing to donate to the project at more than $100,000.

The Riverfront Legacy Master Plan is partially funded by public money, with the Wichita City Council and Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners each approving $100,000. The money went to a coalition of six booster organizations that hired Populous, a consulting firm that specializes in public-private partnerships.

The booster organizations are Downtown Wichita, Visit Wichita, Greater Wichita Partnership, Wichita Community Foundation and the Sedgwick County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Warren said City Hall “suffers from a lack of imagination” about what Century II could be, and how valuable it is.

“I’ve heard good ideas about turning it into an aquarium. Personally, and I’m a movie guy so I’m biased, but I could see it being a movie studio of some kind. I mean, who knows. We’re not going to know until we find out from the people out there with some creativity,” he said.

Layton said he doesn’t take offense to Warren’s claim that the city lacks creativity.

“I don’t take that as criticism at all,” Layton said. “Bill (Warren) has shown in his business that he has imagination. So, you know, I’m a believer in taking advantage of folks with their special expertise.”

But until the Riverfront Legacy Master Plan is complete, Layton said, he doesn’t want to get too far ahead of the process.

The Riverfront Legacy group will present its final plan to the community in January.