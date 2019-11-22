Trump says Pompeo would run for Senate if GOP in danger of losing Kansas seat

President Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday that his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, is mulling a run for Senate in Kansas next year.

In a live, extensive phone interview with Fox & Friends, Trump said Pompeo would “easily” win the seat being left vacant by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Roberts.

“If he thought there was a chance of losing that seat, he would do it,” Trump said.

Pompeo’s office declined to comment on the president’s remarks, which come after months of speculation that he might give up his post as top diplomat to mount a Senate run. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has publicly encouraged the former Wichita congressman to run for months.

National Republicans fear that the seat could be in danger of flipping if former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the GOP’s failed nominee for governor in 2018, captures the party’s nomination.

Pompeo’s timeline has repeatedly been pushed back, however, and has recently been complicated further by an expanding House impeachment inquiry into Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of his political rivals. Witness testimony has implicated Pompeo in that scheme.