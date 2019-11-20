Pompeo is directly implicated in Ukraine scandal by Sondland in impeachment testimony

President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the European Union testified on Wednesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “was in the loop” throughout a monthslong effort by the president to pressure Ukraine to open political investigations into Democrats, directly implicating the secretary in the expanding scandal for the first time.

Speaking before the House Intelligence Committee in its impeachment inquiry, Gordon Sondland, a lifelong Republican, told lawmakers that he worked at the “express direction” of Trump to facilitate a quid pro quo with Ukraine – conditioning a White House meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the release of lethal military assistance on Kiev’s public announcement of investigations – with Pompeo’s approval.

The ambassador shared texts and emails with the committee that showed direct communication with Pompeo and his top aides approving of the exchange and encouraging him to work with Rudolph Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney not employed by the U.S. government.

According to Sondland’s testimony, Giuliani successfully urged Trump to condition support for Ukraine on two investigations: one of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma, where former Vice President Joe Biden’s son sat on the board, and one into conspiracy theories that Ukrainian individuals worked against the Trump campaign in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“We kept the leadership of the State Department and the [National Security Council] informed of our activities. That included communications with Secretary of State Pompeo, his counselor Ulrich Brechbuehl, and Executive Secretary Lisa Kenna within the State Department,” Sondland said in his opening statement. “Even as late as September 24, Secretary Pompeo was directing [U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine] Kurt Volker to speak with Rudy Giuliani.”

Sondland also said that Pompeo was “aware” of the connection Trump had made between meeting Zelensky at the White House and releasing $391 million in security assistance appropriated by Congress to the Ukrainian investigations. The secretary raised no objections to the linkage, he said.

That connection is at the heart of the House impeachment inquiry into Trump, which has centered on a July 25 phone call between the two presidents in which Trump requested Zelensky open an investigation into the 2016 election and Biden, a leading candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

On July 19, Sondland emailed Pompeo and other senior administration officials about his effort to set the stage for that call, according to his testimony.

“I Talked to Zelensky just now,” Sondland wrote. “He is prepared to receive Potus’ call. Will assure him that he intends to run a fully transparent investigation and will ‘turn over every stone’. He would greatly appreciate a call prior to Sunday so that he can put out some media about a ‘friendly and productive call’ (no details) prior to Ukraine election on Sunday.”

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney responded: “I asked NSC to set it up for tomorrow.”

Later in the summer, on August 22, Sondland again emailed the secretary about a broad “logjam” on Ukraine policy, including the hold on military assistance.

“Pompeo essentially gave me the green light to brief President Zelensky about making those announcements,” Sondland told the lawmakers.

Pompeo initially did not disclose his participation in the July phone call at the center of the impeachment inquiry and he’s been careful in his public statements as the House investigation moves forward.

On Monday, Pompeo repeatedly declined to answer questions related to the inquiry when talking to reporters.

“There are things I would dearly love to say about it, but I don’t intend to,” he said.

Sondland’s testimony implicating Pompeo comes at a time when national Republicans are still working on getting the former Wichita congressman to run in next year’s open seat Senate race in Kansas.

At one point, Sondland read from his emails with Pompeo to demonstrate that Pompeo was supportive of the engagement of Ukraine.

“All good. You’re doing great work. Keep banging away,” Sondland quoted from one of Pompeo’s emails.

This article will be updated with developments from the House impeachment inquiry.