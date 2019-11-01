Sedgwick County Republican Party calls on Rep. Michael Capps to resign

Rep. Michael Capps, R-Wichita

The Sedgwick County Republican Party has called for a Republican member of the Kansas House of Representatives to resign following an Eagle story showing his connection to an attack ad launched at a Democrat running for mayor of Wichita.

“Rep. Michael Capps, through various companies he owns, has been linked by investigative reports to be behind this attack,” says a statement from the entire leadership of the local Republican party.

“As a Republican Party, we will not tolerate these kind of acts. We are calling for a resignation of Michael Capps from public office. Our leaders need to lead by example,” the statement says.

The party is also asking all local Republican affiliate groups to join them in donating any contributions received from Capps to charity.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“This sends a strong signal that the Republican Party stands united against dirty politics,” the statement says.

Capps contributed $100 to Mayor Jeff Longwell’s campaign against challenger Brandon Whipple, a fellow member of the Kansas House and a Democrat.

Longwell said he already returned Capps’ donation and sent him a check when it first surfaced he might have something to do with a falsified ad attacking Longwell’s opponent, state Rep. Brandon Whipple.

“”We won’t have anything to do with anyone that is putting out slimy ads,” Longwell said.

Capps also contributed $100 to City Councilwoman Becky Tuttle’s campaign.

Tuttle said she was discussing with her campaign whether to donate the money to charity on Friday morning after the Capps story published and before the Sedgwick County Republican Party called for his resignation.

She said she will donate her contribution.

Ben Sauceda, executive director of the party, told The Eagle “We’re not doing it because we know he (Capps) has an involvement, because we don’t.”

He said the decision came because of the stories that have appeared in The Eagle recently.

Sauceda said party leaders spoke to Capps before calling for his resignation. He told them that there’s “no proof” of his involvement, Sauceda said.

The party wasn’t buying it, he said.

It’s unclear if Capps will follow his party’s recommendation.

“I have no clue,” Sauceda said about whether he thought Capps would resign. “I have no clue yet.”

Listen to our daily briefing on Google Home or Alexa: