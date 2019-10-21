Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expected to visit Wichita on Thursday

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to visit Wichita this week, stoking further speculation about his political future in the state.

The former Kansas congressman’s visit comes as he continues to deal with the House impeachment probe into President Donald Trump that has resulted in testimony by high-ranking State Department officials. Pompeo is also handling the fallout from Trump’s abrupt decision to pull U.S. troops from Syria.

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes confirmed the Thursday visit. A State Department spokesperson on Monday afternoon said there was no travel to announce “at this time.”

Pompeo’s anticipated Wichita visit is connected to the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, a panel that advises the federal government to improve skills-based education. Estes’ office confirmed that the panel will hold a roundtable discussion on workforce development that will feature Pompeo and Estes.

The panel is chaired by Ivanka Trump, an advisor to the president and Trump’s daughter, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. WSU Tech President Sheree Utash also sits on the panel.

“As a member of the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Worker and Family Support, I look forward to hosting Ivanka Trump in Wichita to further the Trump administration’s focus on growing our economy,” Estes said in a statement. “With more job openings than job seekers in this booming economy, Wichita State University is a national leader in critical workforce development programs needed now more than ever. I’m proud WSU Tech and our community will once again be highlighted for these accomplishments on the national stage.”

The visit will mark Pompeo’s fourth trip to Kansas this year. Kansas Republicans have wondered throughout the year whether the nation’s chief diplomat could eventually launch a campaign for U.S. Senate to replace Sen. Pat Roberts, who is not running for re-election.

Pompeo, who used to live in Wichita, has batted away questions about whether he will run by saying he plans to serve as secretary for as long as Trump wants him. But his potential candidacy continues to loom over the Senate race.

Earlier this month, Alan Cobb, a Republican with long-standing ties to Pompeo, decided against a Senate campaign of his own after months of deliberation. The announcement from Cobb, who leads the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, reignited speculation surrounding Pompeo.

Kansas City Star reporter Bryan Lowry contributed to this story