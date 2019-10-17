Democrat Barry Grissom drops out of Kansas Senate race, endorses Bollier

U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom speaks to the media on Saturday, June 20, 2015, before the start of a prayer service at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 417 Richmond Ave., in Kansas City, Kan. The prayer service was to remember the nine people killed in a church shooting Wednesday in Charleston, S.C. Star file photo

Former U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom dropped out of the race for U.S. Senate Thursday and announced his support for state Sen. Barbara Bollier a day after she announced her candidacy.

Grissom, the second Democrat to exit the race in two weeks, has outraised every candidate except for Republican Rep. Roger Marshall. His decision to withdrawal suggests Kansas Democrats are clearing a path for Bollier, a close ally of Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

Bollier, a Mission Hills Democrat, has served in the Kansas Legislature since 2013, but until late last year she was a Republican.

Bollier was stripped of her committee assignments by GOP leaders after backing Kelly’s campaign for governor and after the election formally switched parties. She cited frustration with the party’s stance on LGBT rights as one of the main factors for the party switch.

“State Senator Bollier has always had the courage to put politics aside in order to do the right thing, and she was instrumental in helping stop the Brownback cuts to schools, roads and public safety,” Grissom said in his statement explaining his decision to drop out and back Bollier.

“As our next U.S. Senator, I know Barbara Bollier will be an incredible advocate for working families and children, and I will do everything in my power to help elect her,” he said.

Grissom’s withdrawal comes as a surprise as his campaign this month had been touting its strong fundraising haul.

Grissom raised nearly $470,000 from July through September, putting him ahead of former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle among other candidates.

He will have the option of refunding donors or steering money toward other candidates, including Bollier, now that he’s withdrawn from the race.

Grissom had faced criticism for his handling of subordinates during his tenure as U.S. attorney for Kansas.

Grissom, who served in the role from 2010 to 2016, claimed he had been unaware of allegations against subordinates involving the use of recordings of confidential phone calls between defendants and their attorneys.

Kansas has not elected a Democrat in more than eight decades. Grissom said he was humbled by the financial support but had come to believe Bollier would be the strongest candidate.

In addition to her ties to Kelly, Bollier had met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democratic leaders in Washington prior to launching her campaign.