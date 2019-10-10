Kansas Chamber leader with ties to Pompeo will not run for Senate

SHARE COPY LINK

The leader of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, who has long-standing ties to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said Thursday he will not run for U.S. Senate.

Alan Cobb said he had decided against running in a lengthy statement released by the Chamber.

He said that “after months of serious deliberation, analysis, and careful and prayerful consideration with friends, colleagues and my family, I have decided that the best place for me to pursue my passion is to remain as the President and CEO of the Kansas Chamber.”

Cobb advised Pompeo in 2014 amid a congressional primary challenge against Todd Tiahrt and is a former Koch Industries lobbyist who advised President Donald Trump.

Cobb’s announcement comes as Pompeo has been swept up in the controversy over Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine to launch investigations into Joe Biden.

Pompeo has sidestepped suggestions he will run, but has not definitively ruled out a future candidacy.