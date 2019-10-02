US attorney general hails Kansas, Wichita law enforcement, won’t talk about Trump

SHARE COPY LINK

With protesters on the street out front, U.S. Attorney General William Barr hailed Kansas and Wichita-area law enforcement on Wednesday, but did not answer questions about President Trump and impeachment inquiries on Capitol Hill.

Barr, who heads the U.S. Justice Department, said Kansas and local law enforcement are significant partners in keeping pressure on gun crime, drugs and gangs.

“I wanted to come here to Kansas because this is one of the most successful federal, state and local law enforcement partnerships we have in the country,” Barr said during brief remarks to local media.

He was silent on the impeachment inquiry and didn’t acknowledge a reporter’s shouted question of whether he had talked with the president or his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, about the Ukraine.

Pressure to impeach the president has grown recently over allegations that Trump tried to enlist the Ukrainian president and his government in an effort to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential Trump opponent in the 2020 election.

While Barr spoke inside the Wichita/Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Training Center, on the Innovation Campus at Wichita State University, about 30 protesters demonstrated on the sidewalk out front.

There were some tense moments as WSU police requested that they move to a “free speech zone,” the nearest of which was about two blocks away at the north end of the campus. The demonstrators refused to move and ultimately, police relented and let them stay as long as they promised to keep the protest peaceful.

Protesters said they think Barr, the nation’s top prosecutor, has been acting more on behalf of the president than the people of the United States.

“We don’t have a Department of Justice anymore, we don’t have an attorney general anymore, the president does,” said Vicki Wagner, carrying a sign reading “US Department of Injustice.”