Anti-abortion group sets 2020 goal for amendment to reverse Kansas court decision

About 100 anti-abortion demonstrators, including former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (third from left), protest across the street from the Kansas Supreme Court building in Topeka. The group was protesting a recent ruling by the court stating that the Kansas Constitution protects a woman’s right to an abortion. AP

A leading Kansas anti-abortion group said Tuesday that its goal is to advance an amendment in 2020 that would reverse a landmark court decision that found the right to an abortion in the state’s constitution.

Kansans for Life has said since shortly after the Kansas Supreme Court’ ruled in April that abortion is a fundamental right that it plans to offer a constitutional amendment. But the group’s confirmation that it’s aiming for an amendment next year could lead to a showdown over abortion politics in an already-intense election year.

“We are going to present a product to the Kansas Legislature. Our goal would be to pursue this in 2020,” Kansans for Life lobbyist Peter Northcott said.

As the legislative session approaches in January, Kansans for Life has so far not released an amendment proposal. But on Tuesday, KFL director Mary Kay Culp said the proposal would reverse the court decision but would not go as far as seeking to ban abortion.

Culp and Northcott both said the aim is to reverse the Supreme Court’s decision.

Lawmakers on Tuesday also began meeting in Topeka to consider, for the first time, whether the state constitution should be changed following the Supreme Court decision. The Legislature’s Special Committee on the Judiciary is expected to decide this week whether to broadly recommend that lawmakers advance an amendment.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes said in a letter to lawmakers that a constitutional amendment would discriminate against women.

“It is vital that Kansas legislators realize that they will not be on the right side of history should they allow a vote that could strip rights from Kansas women,” Rachel Sweet, a lobbyist for the group, wrote.

A constitutional amendment requires two-thirds support in both the House and the Senate. Voters would then have to approve it with a simple majority, but lawmakers can set the date of the election.

Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat who supports abortion rights, would not have the ability to veto the amendment.