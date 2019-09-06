Wichita planning to lease some Naftzger parkland to restaurants for private outdoor dining

Evergy gives $1.4 million for Naftzger Park (FILE VIDEO -- 2018) Evergy, the newly merged Westar Energy and Kansas City Power & Light , is giving $1.4 million to the Naftzger Park project. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- 2018) Evergy, the newly merged Westar Energy and Kansas City Power & Light , is giving $1.4 million to the Naftzger Park project.

The Wichita City Council is poised to turn public space at Naftzger Park downtown into private outdoor-dining space for restaurants being built at the edge of the park.

The council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a lease agreement that would turn over as much as 1,500 square feet of park space for fenced-in dining areas that would be for the use of the businesses.

“In the redevelopment of Naftzger Park, a number of businesses will occupy commercial space on the east side of the park, including a restaurant, dessert shop and dog groomer,” said a city staff report made public Friday. “In order to meet the purposes of the Park serving as multi-use urban green space, outdoor dining has been identified as a desired amenity.

“This will be fulfilled through a lease agreement between the City and Douglas Development, LLC for the use of real property in the Naftzger Park Walk Area.”

The proposed lease appears on the council’s “consent agenda,” where routine and non-controversial business items are approved in bulk with a single vote.

Naftzger Park consists of about an acre of space south of Douglas and west of the BNSF Railroad tracks.

The rebuilding of Naftzger park was approved by the council in April of 2018 as part of a public-private partnership to benefit developers who are converting the former Spaghetti Works building into an apartment house and building a strip of commercial businesses at the eastern edge of the park.

The city designed the park to accommodate the developers’ desire for an attractive “front yard” to their business ventures, including a dog run mainly for residents of the apartments to have a place for their pets to urinate and defecate.

The developers have also been given partial control of activities in the park.

The lease agreement on Tuesday’s agenda is the first indication that the city planned to turn actual parkland over for the private use of the businesses.

The initial lease would run for 10 years. Rent would start at $2.50 a square foot and increase by 1.25 percent each year.

The $3,000 to $4,000 expected to be generated each year would be diverted to the park’s maintenance and operation budget.