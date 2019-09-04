Kansas Rep. Watkins to face Republican challenge from Treasurer LaTurner

Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner and U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins AP File photos

Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner has dropped his Senate bid and will instead run against freshman U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins, a fellow Republican.

The primary is a major political test for Watkins, a first-time elected official who won a bitterly contested Republican race last year with less than 27 percent of the vote. It comes after former Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer called on LaTurner last week to run for Kansas’s second congressional district.

LaTurner said Wednesday that second district residents “deserve a solid conservative fighter they can count on.”

“I wake up every day appalled at the news coming from the Democrats in Washington, D.C. They want to transform America in a country that we would not recognize,” LaTurner said in a statement. “The 2020 election is a critical one for our state and nation. We must nominate a Republican that can win the general election and fight for our conservative principles.”

In recent weeks, Watkins has faced a whisper campaign seeking to discredit him. Unsubstantiated rumors involving his personal life have circulated within Republican circles – including that he would soon resign. Watkins has batted away the allegations.

LaTurner’s announcement was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. He told the newspaper that Watkins “is putting this seat in jeopardy.”

In calling on LaTurner to run, Colyer said Watkins’ first eight months in Congress “have seen poor fundraising and a lack of coalition building.” The comments came after local Republicans voiced concerns with Watkins before his election in 2018.

Watkins campaign spokesman Bryan Piligra said the contrast between Watkins and LaTurner couldn’t be more clear: service versus self-service.

“Congressman Watkins is a war veteran, engineer, and conservative leader who votes in support of our President 93% of the time. Jake LaTurner is a career politician who has voted for tax increases and sides with labor unions over hard-working Kansans. Jake LaTurner’s entire career has been political ladder-climbing — and that climb ends in August,” Piligra said in a statement.

LaTurner will launch his race for U.S. House with a cash advantage, according to federal campaign finance data from June. Under Federal Election Commission rules, LaTurner can use the money he has raised during his Senate campaign on a House race.

Watkins had $259,673 cash on hand on June 30, with $270,000 in debt from personal loans made during his 2018 campaign. LaTurner had $469,753 cash on hand with very little debt.

Watkins is enrolled in the National Republican Congressional Committee’s Patriots Program, which is designed to protect vulnerable incumbents. The National Republican Congressional Committee has previously said it does not “comment on Republican primaries, real or hypothetical.”

Whoever wins the primary could face Abbie Hodgson, a Lawrence resident who is now the only Democrat in the race.

LaTurner’s decision to end his Senate bid comes after he failed to gain significant traction in the race. He entered the race in January, a few days after Sen. Pat Roberts announced he wouldn’t run for reelection in 2020.

LaTurner, 31, has been hailed as a young Republican leader. He was appointed state treasurer in 2017 and elected to the office in 2018. He is the youngest statewide elected official in the country.

The Republican officeholder will also be following the path of his mentor, former Rep. Lynn Jenkins. Jenkins was state treasurer before winning the House seat in 2008.

The end of LaTurner’s Senate campaign comes ahead of a Saturday announcement by Rep. Roger Marshall, who is expected to enter the Senate race.

Despite LaTurner’s exit, the Senate field remains large.

On the Republican side, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, former Chiefs player Dave Lindstrom and Republican commentator Bryan Pruitt are running.

On the Democratic side, former federal prosecutor Barry Grissom, former Rep. Nancy Boyda and Manhattan city commissioner Usha Reddi are in the race.