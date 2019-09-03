Former Brownback adviser enters Kansas GOP Congressional primary to unseat Davids

Former Kansas Republican chair Amanda Adkins is running in Kansas’ 3rd congressional district.

A former chairwoman of the Kansas Republican Party and longtime adviser to former Gov. Sam Brownback has entered the race to take on Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids next year.

Amanda Adkins has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission creating a campaign committee for the GOP nomination in Kansas’ Third Congressional District. She joins former National Down Syndrome Society CEO Sarah Hart Weir, who announced her intentions to run in July.

Adkins chaired the state party from 2009 to 2013, overseeing the 2010 election when Republicans, with Brownback at the top of the ticket in the race for governor, won every federal and statewide office.

She managed Brownback’s 2004 campaign for U.S. Senate and after he became governor he appointed Adkins to chair the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund, which oversees a variety of childhood programs.

In May, the National Republican Congressional Committee met with both Adkins and Weir to discuss the 2020 campaign to unseat Davids.

Adkins could not be reached for comment. In a May interview with The Star, she described herself as a social entrepreneur. Adkins recently created the System of Care Initiative, a charity that will fund an early childhood initiative in Wyandotte County to prepare kids for kindergarten.

Having women in leadership positions was “very important” to her, she said.

Brooke Goren, spokeswoman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, tied Adkins’ candidacy to the policy that defined Brownback’s administration—tax cuts.

“As one of Brownback’s chief advisors, Amanda Adkins helped execute the Brownback agenda in Kansas, which working families are still paying for to this day,” Goren said. “Adkins paved the way for disastrous cuts to public schools, health care services, and early childhood programs in the state.”