FBI recovers ammo that went missing after Kobach left secretary of state’s office

The FBI dropped off 218 rounds of ammunition for a handgun at the Kansas Secretary of State’s office Thursday morning after conducting an investigation into bullets that went missing after Kris Kobach’s departure from the office.

Kobach’s GOP successor, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, requested the inquiry in July when his staff realized that 1,000 rounds of Winchester 9mm Luger ammunition were unaccounted for after reviewing the office’s accounts. The ammo was purchased with taxpayer funds by the office in 2017 during Kobach’s tenure.

“It didn’t seem appropriate to have ammunition unaccounted for, especially when purchased with state funds,” Schwab said in a news release Friday. “We’re grateful for the help of law enforcement to ensure the ammunition was located and returned in a timely and safe manner.”

No state or federal office would immediately say Thursday night what happened to the remaining 782 rounds or who was in possession of 218 rounds found.

Dixon Land, spokesman for the FBI’s Kansas City office, said the bureau presented information related to its investigation to the U.S. attorney’s office in Kansas. He declined to provide any additional details.

Jim Cross, spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office, said the office had no plans to take further action regarding the case.

“The FBI investigated and sent the case to us at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and we evaluated the case and declined to prosecute,” Cross said in a phone call.

Kobach is now campaigning for U.S. Senate after his defeat in last year’s race for governor.

Danedri Herbert, Kobach’s spokeswoman, said in an email that the “ammunition purchase was not made at the direction of Secretary Kobach. However, it is routine for security personnel in a government agency to be supplied ammunition to maintain their certification.”

Kobach had employed a law enforcement officer as part of his staff. The ammo was for the officer’s gun, according to Schwab’s office.

Herbert did not immediately clarify how the ammunition went missing or why Kobach employed a law enforcement officer as part of his staff.

Kobach became the only secretary of state in the nation with prosecutorial power in 2015 when the Kansas Legislature empowered him to prosecute voter fraud and other election related crimes.

Kobach is an outspoken gun enthusiast who campaigned for governor by riding in a jeep with a mounted replica machine gun. At a trial at the federal courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas last year, he asked security officials if he would be allowed to bring a gun into the courthouse and was told no.

Schwab’s spokeswoman, Katie Koupal, said she could not comment on the purpose of employing a law enforcement official. She said that the secretary of state’s office no longer employs one and no longer uses a gun.

The ammunition recovered will be turned over to Capitol Police, Koupal said. She could not comment on what happened to the rest of the rounds, which were part of the $174 purchase made in January of 2017.

The FBI oversaw the investigation after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation referred the case to the federal agency, Koupal said.

Former U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom, a Democrat, was the first Senate candidate to weigh in on the revelation that the FBI had recovered the ammunition. He called for additional state investigations into the matter.

“It’s unconscionable that former Secretary Kobach allowed his office to abuse tax dollars to purchase ammunition and then failed to keep track of it. I’ve worked hard to take firearms out of the hands of felons so I understand first-hand how Kobach’s actions put Kansans safety at risk,” Grissom said in a statement.

“I’m calling on law enforcement and State government to investigate whether Kobach’s actions involve theft, and whether this missing ammunition is involved in the commission of any violent crimes.”