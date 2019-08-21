Kansas governor names new tech chief to deal with aging systems at agencies

Since taking office in January, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed three bills and four budget items. AP

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has named a new technology chief for state agencies after an audit drew attention to the state’s aging technology infrastructure.

DeAngela Burns-Wallace, the secretary of administration, will now also lead the Kansas Office of Information Technology.

Kelly didn’t say exactly what triggered the change, but referenced data security and tensions between the IT office and other agencies in a statement.

“Our state’s computer systems are vulnerable to both domestic and international security threats. Secretary Burns-Wallace understands these threats and will ensure that our state’s infrastructure is prepared to handle them and keep Kansans’ information secure,” Kelly said in a statement.

Kelly said the relationship between the technology office and the rest of state government “has been challenging,” adding that communication between the office and other agencies has been difficult.

Gov. Sam Brownback created the Office of Information Technology, which had previously been part of the Department of Administration. Kelly faulted the Brownback administration for separating the office from the agency without getting buy-in from the rest of the government.

The previous information technology chief, Lee Allen, has left the agency, the governor’s office said. He and past chiefs had sought to consolidate the state’s IT systems to save money and provide better services.

A recent audit found state officials were concerned about the office’s ability to successfully consolidate. While officials were satisfied with Allen, “they reported wariness about consolidation because they perceive OITS to have a poor track record with consolidation.”

Auditors found that more than half of the state’s technological foundation – its network infrastructure – has reached “end of life” status. Manufacturers no longer provide technical support.

The aging systems can affect citizen services, such as vehicle registration renewals, and can place data at risk.

“We must ensure that the state has the IT systems in place to conduct its daily business and maintain the safety and security of our data in today’s ever-changing and interconnected world,” Burns-Wallace said in a statement.