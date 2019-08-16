Kansas boots reading company after it wrongly got millions, used welfare cash for trips

The Wichita Eagle

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is cancelling a grant with the company that operates the state’s reading program for children after a never-released audit conducted during Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration found the state incorrectly paid millions to the operation.

While running the Kansas Reading Roadmap, the company Hysell & Wagner, LLC claimed and received nearly $2.3 million in 2014 and 2015 that it shouldn’t have, auditors found. In a typical year, the grant is worth around $9 million.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families said Friday that the audit was initiated during the Brownback administration but was “never finalized or released” and had uncovered problems with internal controls needed to comply with the requirements of the grant.

Kelly took office in January. Since then, DCF said it has found that Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funding was used for “excessive payments” to company executives that surpassed federal salary limits.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In addition, TANF funds were used for 38 trips between Kansas and the Washington, D.C., and San Diego residences of top company executives. And administrative expenses charged to the Reading Roadmap grant exceeded a limit of 15 percent of grant costs.

“I’ve always been concerned about the use of no-bid contracts and lack of accountability under the previous administration,” Kelly said in a statement. “It’s clear that the State of Kansas cannot continue to support Hysell & Wagner’s administration of the Kansas Reading Roadmap program.

The Reading Roadmap works with schools across the state to improve literacy and close achievement gaps between the lowest and highest-performing students. DCF said the program will continue, but the agency will directly fund to schools during the new academic year instead of going through Hysell & Wagner.

Reading Roadmap director Andrew Hysell called the cancellation “beyond surprising.”

“We’ll stand behind our administration of this grant. We’ll go before the Legislature. If we need to, to save our reputation, we’ll go before a court,” Hysell said in an interview. “We are very 100 percent behind our work.”