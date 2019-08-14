Federal judge holds Kansas City, Kansas, U.S. Attorney’s Office in contempt of court

Legal battle over taped phone calls at Leavenworth prison continues A legal battle continues in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., over allegations that federal prosecutors wrongly used recorded phone calls of attorneys talking to their clients held at Leavenworth Detention Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A legal battle continues in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., over allegations that federal prosecutors wrongly used recorded phone calls of attorneys talking to their clients held at Leavenworth Detention Center.

A federal judge has held the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas City, Kansas, in contempt of court.

The ruling came as part of a larger decision on a case in which federal prosecutors in the office were accused of accessing confidential recordings of attorney-client phone calls in a Leavenworth federal detention center.

According to the ruling, published Tuesday afternoon by Judge Julie Robinson, the prosecutors failed to cooperate with the investigation and preserve evidence.

Therefore, the ruling said, the government will be required to pay attorney’s fees and costs related to the delay it caused. Both the U.S. Attorney’s office and the Federal Public Defender’s office are asked to file briefs proposing a total cost.

An investigation into the conduct of the U.S. Attorney’s Office began in 2016 when a federal prosecutor suggested to a defense attorney that she had viewed video of her conversations with a client as part of a probe regarding contraband in the jail.

That same prosecutor, Erin Tomasic, later resigned after admitting to listening to attorney-client phone calls in a separate case. Such calls have constitutional protection under attorney-client privilege.

The conduct of the federal prosecutors prompted the court to appoint a special master to conduct a three-phase investigation into the actions of the federal office.

The investigation was completed and litigated within the criminal case United States v. Lorenzo Black, the same prison contraband case in which the prison recordings were revealed.

According to an analysis submitted to the court by the Federal Public Defender’s office for the District of Kansas, inmates who remained in custody at the Leavenworth CoreCivic jail in October of 2018 had a 27.96% chance of their calls being accessed by federal prosecutors.

The analysis was based on logs kept by the jail.

The office began accessing calls in 2011, according to the federal public defenders.

Because of a loss of evidence that was not preserved properly by the government, according to the court, it is impossible to say how many of those calls were listened to.

As of Tuesday, 110 filings had been made by inmates asking for a reduced sentence because their confidential conversations had been accessed.

One woman was released from prison last year after the probe revealed a federal prosecutor had listened to her calls.

This is a developing story and will be updated.