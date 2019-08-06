Today’s the day to vote for Wichita mayor. Polling sites say you shouldn’t have to wait

Voting was fairly slow at the West Side Church of God on west McCormick on Tuesday. Two races were on the primary ballot: the Wichita Mayor race, and an at-large school board seat. The Wichita Eagle

Wichita’s primary election polls are open, with no wait at most polling locations, officials say.

Voters will narrow the mayoral race from nine candidates to two, and residents of the Wichita school district will choose which two candidates advance in the race for an at-large school board seat. Voters will make their final choices in the general election Nov. 5.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. across town and will close at 7 p.m. So far, turnout is as expected, with some polling locations experiencing better turnout.

Patty Bess, supervising judge, said the polling place at the Independent Living Resource Center, 3033 W. 2nd St. N., had a steady stream of voters since opening, totaling 48 voters by 9 a.m.

“(Turnout) has been very good, more than we expected,” Bess said.

Christian Boyd voted there and said casting a ballot was simple and quick. He said his “civil duty” brought him to the polls.

“There’s nothing worse than people who complain but don’t vote,” Boyd said. “So vote.”

Tabitha Lehman, election commissioner, said county-wide turnout was as expected, with a little over 4% of eligible voters counted, including ballots by early voting. Typically in a city election, only 10% of eligible ballots are cast, she said.

Lehman said 4,100 ballots out of 231,000 eligible voters were cast as of 11:45 a.m.

Lehman said there was an increase in early voting this year, making her hopeful for a better turnout on election day, but the trend hasn’t continued.

“Hopefully we will hit (10%), but it’s not looking promising at the moment,” Lehman said. “We certainly don’t have any lines anywhere, that’s for sure.”

Lehman said no issues at the polls have been reported.

Who’s running for mayor?

Incumbent mayor Jeff Longwell faces eight challengers: Joshua Atkinson, Brock Booker, Ian Demory, Mark Gietzen, Amy Lyon, Marty Mork, Lyndy Wells and Brandon Whipple.

To see where the candidates stand on issues ranging from economic development to Century II to spending priorities, go to The Eagle’s online voter guide.

To see who is contributing to which candidate, check out our searchable campaign finance database.

Who’s running for school board?

Four candidates seek the at-large seat on the Wichita school board: Brent Davis, Trish Hileman, Sheril Logan and Joseph Shepard. You can find more about them in the online voter guide.

Who can vote?

Any registered voter in the city of Wichita or the Wichita school district, depending on the race. The races are nonpartisan.

When to vote

Polls will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Take a valid government-issued photo ID to the polls.

Where to vote

To find your assigned polling place, check your voter card or go to myvoteinfo.voteks.org.

Free transportation

Wichita Transit is offering free rides to voters on its usual routes from 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Questions or problems





If you have a question about where to vote, or if you experience any problems while voting, call the Sedgwick County Election Office at 316-660-7100.

The Eagle would also like to hear about issues or problems during voting. Call us at 316-269-6762 or e-mail mwerts@wichitaeagle.com.

For results

To track results after the polls close and to read about the winning candidates in Wichita, go to Kansas.com on Tuesday night.