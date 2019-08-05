Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expected to speak at K-State next month

Mike Pompeo: ‘I’m gonna be there until he tweets me out of office’ U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke at the Road to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) Heartland in Overland Park Monday, Mar. 18, 2019. Pompeo answered questions about entrepreneurship, Trump, and Kansas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke at the Road to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) Heartland in Overland Park Monday, Mar. 18, 2019. Pompeo answered questions about entrepreneurship, Trump, and Kansas.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will deliver a speech at Kansas State University next month, a move that has set off a new round of speculation that he’ll mount a run for Senate.

The news of Pompeo’s September appearance became public before the university intended to announce it after the news site Axios reported the plan Sunday night.

Two sources familiar with the details of the event confirmed to The Star the accuracy of the Axios report. One said that the speech would be part of K-State’s prestigious Landon Lecture Series and focus on Pompeo’s role as secretary of state.

However, the university declined to confirm Pompeo’s appearance at this time.

“As part of our K-State Landon Lecture Series planning, we reached out to several potential speakers earlier this year to request their consideration for lectures in the 2019-2020 academic year,” said K-State chief of staff Linda Cook. “We hope to release the fall schedule in the very near term but cannot confirm those speakers yet.”

The speech, which follows Pompeo’s appearance in Johnson County earlier this year, has set off a new round of speculation that the former Kansas congressman will give up his position as the nation’s top diplomat to pursue an open Senate seat in 2020.

Pompeo has repeatedly downplayed his interest in pursuing retiring Republican Sen. Pat Roberts’ seat, saying last month that a run is off the table. But Pompeo has also made a point of promoting his Kansas ties as he travels the globe.

He recently referred to himself as a “guy from Kansas” during a speech in Australia and last month told radio host Larry O’Connor that he is from Kansas when O’Connor began an interview by noting that Pompeo was born in California and attended high school in Orange County.

He’s also been in contact with multiple potential candidates for the Senate race.

However, Pompeo isn’t the first member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet to deliver a lecture in the series. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue delivered a speech last year at the university, which is renowned for its agricultural research.

And the lecture series, which began in 1966 with a speech by former Kansas Gov. Alf Landon, has regularly featured appearances from cabinet secretaries, senators and presidents.

George W. Bush delivered a speech in 2006 during his second term as president.

His father, George H.W. Bush, delivered a speech as vice president before ascending to the presidency, while Ronald Reagan delivered a speech as governor of California more than a decade before his election as president.

Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter both delivered Landon Lecture Series speeches after leaving the White House.

In 1968, Robert F. Kennedy delivered arguably the most famous speech in the series when he visited K-State just two days after declaring his campaign for president to speak passionately about ending the Vietnam War. Kennedy was assassinated less than three months after delivering his speech.

Other recent speakers include Republican Sen. Jerry Moran in 2018 and Washington Post executive editor Marty Baron in 2017.