Kelly orders end to Kansas-Missouri border war. Will the truce hold?

Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday ordered Kansas to stop offering incentives aimed at drawing existing Missouri jobs in the Kansas City area across the state line.

The action is intended to end a years-long economic border war between Kansas and Missouri.

The order comes after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson in June signed legislation aimed at drawing the conflict to a close. But the ceasefire has always been contingent upon both states participating.

Now, Kelly is prohibiting state-level economic development incentives from being used to draw businesses with jobs currently located in the Missouri counties of Jackson, Platte, Clay or Cass to relocate them to the Kansas counties of Johnson, Wyandotte or Miami.

The order says that economic incentives will only be offered for the net new jobs created by a business relocating from border counties.

The order says that “greater cooperation between Kansas and Missouri and their respective local units of government will result in economic development opportunities to produce greater prosperity throughout the Region” by allowing incentives to be used to create new jobs.

Ending the border war required legislation in Missouri, but Kelly had said she could do it by executive order in Kansas. An order from Kelly had been expected; she said just days after Parson signed the legislation that she would draft an order.

Over the past decade, Missouri spent about $151 million on incentives to attract companies from Kansas border counties to Jackson County. For its part, Kansas spent $184 million to bring companies from Jackson County to Johnson and Wyandotte counties, according to the Hall Family Foundation.

Previous attempts to end the economic firefight have failed. In 2015, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback declined to stand down after Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon signed a similar bill.

But cooperation between Kelly and Parson has brought the two states the closest they have ever come to ending the conflict.

When Parson signed the Missouri legislation, he said he was “very positive, very optimistic right now that we’re going to come to some sort of agreement between Missouri and Kansas on this.”

New Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he had received a call from Kansas Secretary of Commerce David Toland on the issue.

“There’s a lot of talk about state incentives,” Lucas said. “I think they have some concern — what are we doing on the local level to make sure that we don’t play the Border War though things like the Port Authority, TIF Commission, all that sort of stuff?”

Port KC and the Tax-Increment Financing Commission approve incentives separately from the state tax credits Parson’s bill addresses.

Kelly’s order also encourages county and municipal governments to “limit local incentives to net new jobs in the region.” She also asks local governments in Missouri to not offer property tax abatements that exceed Kansas’ 10-year limit.

Some abatement programs in Missouri allow tax breaks for up to 25 years.