Judge dismisses Kansas lawmaker’s lawsuit against former Star columnist Steve Rose

A judge has dismissed Kansas Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning’s defamation lawsuit against former Kansas City Star contributing columnist Steve Rose — ending the Republican official’s legal fight over a column about his views on Medicaid expansion.

The Overland Park lawmaker sued the newspaper and then-contributing columnist Steve Rose in January. But on Tuesday, Johnson County District Court Judge Paul Gurney tossed the suit against Rose.

The dismissal followed Gurney’s decision in early July to dismiss similar claims against The Star.

Denning had alleged Rose and the newspaper defamed him in a column about his opposition to Medicaid expansion. Gurney ruled that the column’s statements about Denning were either substantially true or couldn’t have damaged his reputation because he’s publicly said he’s opposed to Medicaid expansion, said Bernie Rhodes, an attorney representing The Star.

“The judge noted … that Steve had written many columns about Denning, some positive, some negative, some neutral. And the judge said there’s no evidence here of a vendetta, either personal or political or any other type of evidence to show Steve Rose was out to get Sen. Denning,” Rhodes said.

The judge ordered Denning to pay Rose’s attorney’s fees. It wasn’t immediately clear how much that would be, though when the judge previously ordered Denning to pay The Star’s attorney’s fees, the amount was estimated at $40,000.