Seven weird things that got said on stage at the latest Wichita mayor debate

It was the final forum before Wichitans go to the polls to vote for their next mayor in the Aug. 6 primary election.

Taped in front of a live, sometimes raucous audience of about 100 — and broadcast for two full hours on KQAM, a talk-radio station — the forum at times got, well, a little weird.

Here are some of the stranger things said on the debate stage, one from each of the candidates who participated Monday night (Lyndy Wells and Joshua Atkinson were no-shows).

Less angst, more sweating

“We’ve seen, since the addition of body cameras, truly, a release of angst in our community.”

“Actually, they’re head cams, so their heads get really hot.”

– Amy Lyon, also on the camera question

Transparency, clarified

“If we are going to be really transparent, people have to know what’s going on.”

– Ian Demory, on open government

It’s a utopia down there

“Folks, I’m from south Wichita and people do everything right .”

– State Rep. Brandon Whipple, on a tax question

Sharp dressed man

“My background is buying and selling, currently, or most recently, in menswear clothing.”

– Brock Booker, the only candidate on stage rocking the bow tie look

Don’t take it personal

“I’m Mark Gietzen, and I don’t get invited to every forum.”

– Mark Gietzen, after another candidate mentioned a campaign forum that had been held on Sunday

After Joyland and Wild West World

“Since we’re right in the middle of the United States, wouldn’t it be cool to bring a Disney park right here to Wichita?”

– Marty Mork, on economic development beyond the usual bars and restaurants