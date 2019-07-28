SECTIONS
→
Joseph Shepard - School Board Candidate | The Wichita Eagle
×
SECTIONS
Search
→
E-edition
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
Eagle+ Sign In
Mobile & Apps
Newsletters
Newspaper in Education
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
About Us
News
News
Crime & Courts
Local
Databases
Education
Lottery
Nation & World
Politics
Special Projects
Weather
Weird News
Blogs & Columnists
Finger on the Weather
Prairie Politics
Sports
Sports
Wichita State
Varsity Kansas
Chiefs
K-State
Kansas
Outdoors
Royals
State Colleges
Wingnuts
NBC baseball
Blogs & Columnists
Bob Lutz
Jayhawk Dispatch
K-Stated
Lutz Blog
Michael Pearce
Shockwaves
Politics
Politics
Elections
Business
Business
Agribusiness
Aviation
Banking
Health Care
Small Business
Forward Wichita
Blogs & Columnists
Air Capital Insider
Business Casual
Business Perspectives
Carrie Rengers
Living
Living
Celebrations
Family
Fashion
Food & Drink
Health & Fitness
Home & Garden
Pets
Religion
Travel
Blogs & Columnists
Suzanne Tobias
Entertainment
Entertainment
The Arts
Books
Celebrities
Comics
Games & Puzzles
Horoscopes
Restaurants
Events
Movies
Music
TV
Blogs & Columnists
Dining with Denise
Movie Maniac
Keeper of the Plans
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Editorial Cartoons
Letters
Opinion Columns
Submit a Letter
Blogs & Columnists
Richard Crowson
Suzanne Perez Tobias
Obituaries
Classifieds
Classifieds
Auctions/Estate Sales
Garage Sales
Jobs
Legal Notices
Merchandise
Pets
Service Directory
Place An Ad
Place An Ad
Merchandise
Jobs
Cars
Homes
Apartments
Other Categories
Classified Support Center
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Mobile & Apps
Politics & Government
SHARE
COPY LINK
Politics & Government
Joseph Shepard - School Board Candidate
By
July 28, 2019 05:00 AM
Joseph Shepard is running for an at-large position on the Wichita School Board.
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING
Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service