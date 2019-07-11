Kansas Gov. Kelly drops welfare plan slammed by Republicans to avoid legal fight

Five key points in Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget Gov. Laura Kelly’s proposed budget would leave Kansas with $686 million in the bank next year, while expanding Medicaid, increasing school funding and hiring scores of workers to help fix the state’s troubled foster care system. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. Laura Kelly’s proposed budget would leave Kansas with $686 million in the bank next year, while expanding Medicaid, increasing school funding and hiring scores of workers to help fix the state’s troubled foster care system.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is backing away from a plan that would have allowed 5,500 people to remain on welfare this year without meeting work requirements.

Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt had indicated he would take legal action if Kelly didn’t drop the plan by Friday. The plan would have affected some adults without children.

“While my team believes the policy we put in place is legally defensible, we have determined that it isn’t worth the cost to Kansas taxpayers to engage in a protracted court battle,” Kelly said at a news conference Thursday.

Kelly, a Democrat, vowed to push changes to Kansas law that would let her administration change the work requirements. The Legislature codified the work rules under Gov. Sam Brownback.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

She also criticized Schmidt’s threat of legal action.

“How unfortunate that the attorney general saw fit to embrace such a mean-spirited position, rather than acknowledge the good we were trying to achieve in helping those less fortunate,” Kelly said.

A spokesman for Schmidt didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, called the state’s welfare law a success and accused Kelly of attempting to sweep unlawful activity under the rug.

“I am confident that Kansans understand the value of work requirements and upholding the rule of law. The Governor may try to change the subject, but she was breaking the law and the Attorney General deserves our thanks for holding her accountable,” Hawkins said in a statement.

Under federal law, able-bodied adults without children can’t receive food assistance for more than three months every three years if they don’t work at least 20 hours a week. However, the U.S. government provides exemptions that states can use to waive the work requirements for some recipients.

On May 17, the Department for Children and Families directed employees to allow people who haven’t followed the work requirements to receive more than three months of assistance. The agency had planned to use 58,000 exemptions the state has accumulated.