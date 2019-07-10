Kansas Supreme Court justice retiring ahead of expected GOP push to change system

The Kansas Supreme Court Courtesy photo

Kansas Supreme Court Justice Lee Johnson will retire in September, ahead of an expected Republican push next year to change how Kansas selects justices to its highest court.

The court has issued a series of controversial decisions in the past few years that have angered conservatives. Drawing the most fury, the justices in April upheld abortion as a fundamental right for women.

Johnson’s retirement now likely assures Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly will be able to pick his successor before any possible changes to the process for picking justices. Johnson will retire September 8, kicking off a merit-based selection process that will end in Kelly choosing from several finalists.

“It has been a profound honor and privilege to be a part of the highest court in Kansas, as well as the Court of Appeals, and to serve with so many knowledgeable and collegial jurists on both appellate courts,” Johnson said in a statement Wednesday.

Johnson has been on the court since 2007. Whoever replaces him will be the first justice to join the court since Gov. Sam Brownback appointed Caleb Stegall in 2014.

Johnson’s retirement triggers a selection process outlined in the Kansas Constitution that differs substantially from how justices are selected at the federal level. In Kansas, a nomination commission advances three names to the governor, who then chooses one.

Unlike in Washington, D.C., the Kansas Senate plays no role in confirming justices. But some Republican lawmakers want to change that.

Sen. Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, forced a debate in May over a constitutional amendment that would require Kansas to use the federal system.

Ultimately, he did not force senators to vote on the measure. But lawmakers are expected to pursue the issue more aggressively in 2020.

“Do we stand for checks and balances, or do we stand for consolidating power in the hands of a few narrow interests? Do we stand for good government, or do we continue to allow a flawed system to perpetuate and produce even more extreme rulings and results?” Masterson said in a May statement.

In explaining their support for a change, Republicans point to Kelly’s previous nomination of Judge Jeffry Jack to the Court of Appeals, which uses the federal model. Senators voted down Jack after discovering he had sent partisan and profanity-laced tweets.

Republicans contend that without Senate confirmation, Jack might currently sit on the appeals court.

Supporters of changing the system face an uphill climb. A constitutional amendment to alter how justices are picked requires two-thirds support from both the House and Senate. Then, a majority of voters statewide would have to approve it.