State lawmaker tells Sen. Moran that Wichita is a sanctuary city. She’s wrong.

State Rep. Cheryl Helmer falsely labeled Wichita as a sanctuary city for illegal immigrants while addressing U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran at a town hall event in Mulvane Wednesday.

“Wichita’s been named a sanctuary city and we’re feeling some real insecurity,” said Helmer, R-Mulvane. “I’ve been robbed two times — I’m out by the (Kansas Star) casino — and it’s because of that sanctuary city law.”

“A sanctuary city really gives you not much that they can do in arresting anybody when something’s happening,” said Helmer, a first-term legislator.





City spokeswoman Elyse Mohler confirmed with the Wichita Police Department that the city is not a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.





And Mayor Jeff Longwell said the city regularly cooperates with federal agencies on immigration enforcement.

“We will respond when we need to and work with whatever (immigration) agents we need to,” Longwell said.







He said Helmer’s assertions show she doesn’t have her facts straight.







“I don’t know where people get that from,” Longwell said. “The fact that we work with our Hispanic community does not make us a sanctuary city.”

Last year, the Center for Immigration Studies included and then removed Sedgwick County from a list of so-called sanctuary counties, after Sheriff Jeff Easter publicly complained it was inaccurate.

Sanctuary cities and counties are generally considered to be jurisdictions that have made a definitive statement that they won’t cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

The Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates for strict limits on immigration, based its list on policies its leaders interpreted as limiting cooperation with federal efforts.

After Wednesday’s town hall, Helmer walked back her statement that the robberies were connected to a lack of immigration enforcement.

“Oh no, no, no. I have no idea who robbed me or I’d be looking for them,” Helmer said. “I just know I have been robbed twice.”

Helmer could provide no evidence that Wichita is classified as a sanctuary city, but maintained the claim and said her constituents showed her a map.

“If you get a map of Kansas sanctuary cities, Wichita is a sanctuary city,” Helmer said.

Helmer agreed to email a copy of the map to The Eagle, but then did not respond to an email or phone call Wednesday afternoon.

Helmer said after the meeting that law enforcement officers feel “their hands are tied” when it comes to immigration enforcement.

“They’re really having a tough time with security and everything,” Helmer said.

She said her constituents worry about an influx of illegal immigrants.

“A lot of people are feeling that since all of this has happened, you know, that there are a lot of people coming up here, you know?” Helmer said.

She then said she could take no more questions.

“I have my dog out in the car,” Helmer said.