Kansas may send inmates to private prison in Arizona run by controversial company

Governor addresses prison staff after state declares emergency at El Dorado prison (FILE VIDEO -- February 2019) Gov. Laura Kelly, with acting Secretary of Corrections Roger Werholtz, addressed the staff at the El Dorado Correctional Facility after declaring an emergency at the prison due to staff shortages and overpopulation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- February 2019) Gov. Laura Kelly, with acting Secretary of Corrections Roger Werholtz, addressed the staff at the El Dorado Correctional Facility after declaring an emergency at the prison due to staff shortages and overpopulation.

Kansas officials are negotiating to send potentially hundreds of inmates to a prison in Arizona owned by a company with a checkered history as one of the largest operators of private prisons in America.

CoreCivic, which runs dozens of facilities, has been hit with lawsuits accusing it of inadequate staffing and poor service. The company faces a class-action lawsuit from shareholders alleging it made false statements about its security operations.

Sending inmates to a CoreCivic facility would plunge Kansas into the national debate over private prisons.

“It’s dangerous, it’s risky and the state’s going to get sued if we proceed down that road,” said Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, who disclosed the state’s talks with CoreCivic on Wednesday during a meeting of the State Finance Council.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said sending inmates to private prisons isn’t ideal, but that the state has few options.





“I think it’s the only one available to us at the moment,” Kelly said. “It’s certainly not a practice we would go into voluntarily. I just don’t think we have much of a choice at this point but to contract with those private prisons to alleviate the overcrowding and the stress on our staff.”

The council approved $4.3 million so the Department of Corrections can send inmates to private prisons or county jails. That’s expected to house about 360 inmates for a year.

CoreCivic confirmed it responded to the state’s request for proposals to house inmates, but wouldn’t say more.





“Out of respect for their procurement process, we defer questions to Kansas officials,” CoreCivic Brandon Bissell said in an email.

On its website, CoreCivic says it provides high-quality corrections and detention management. Its employees are driven by a “deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to better the public good.”

Unease over private prisons has grown in recent years, even as governments continue to use them. Under President Barack Obama, the federal government began phasing out its use of private prisons for federal inmates. A 2016 U.S. Department of Justice inspector general report found more safety and security incidents took place in private prisons than comparable federal facilities.

President Donald Trump’s administration rescinded the directive soon after he took office.

But conditions are bleak inside Kansas prisons.

More than 330 corrections officer positions were vacant on May 13, with 77 open at El Dorado Correctional Facility. That prison has been on emergency status since February, forcing employees to work mandatory overtime.

Across the prison system, the amount of overtime paid out has risen from $2.9 million in 2015 to $8.5 million last year. The state is projected to spend more than $11 million on overtime pay this year.

The finance council on Wednesday approved $9.1 million in pay raises for corrections employees who often work directly with inmates. Officials hope the raises will attract more workers and eventually reduce staff vacancies.

But the council rejected a request for $3 million to transition to house adult female inmates at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex in Topeka. The move would have helped ease pressure at the state’s only prison for females, which is housing several dozen inmates above its capacity.