Here’s your first look at the crowded field of candidates for Wichita mayor

Voters in the Aug. 6 primary election will have a long list of choices for Wichita mayor, as eight candidates have stepped forward to challenge incumbent Jeff Longwell.

The group represents a wide variety of business people and political and community activists. They bring a broad range of views on issues including abortions, taxes, bus service, development and redevelopment, fairness and transparency.

The list of challengers solidified at noon Monday, the deadline to file for the race.

These are the candidates:

▪ Mayor Jeff Longwell is running largely on his record that includes overseeing substantial redevelopment of the downtown area and the successful campaign to attract a Major League Baseball affiliated minor league team to Wichita.

Longwell succeeded in getting the New Orleans Baby Cakes, a farm team for the Miami Marlins, to agree to come to Wichita and he spearheaded the building of a $75 million stadium at the corner of Maple and McLean, the former site of Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

He also touts the use of city financial incentives to spur expansion and job creation at aircraft plants and other industries.

▪ Brandon Whipple is a state representative of a south Wichita-based district and the ony sitting office holder to challenge Longwell.

He acknowledges the city has made significant accomplishments downtown, but thinks the city is running “on autopilot” and that other areas of town are being shortchanged on public improvements because of a fixation on downtown redevelopment.

▪ Lyndy Wells is the retired public affairs director of Intrust Bank. He works as a consultant to the Greater Wichita Partnership and serves as chairman on the boards for the Ascension Via Christi Health system and Wichita State University Tech.





In a statement announcing his candidacy, he highlighted mental health and substance abuse as issues needing immediate attention.

“We’ve seen the heart-wrenching headlines, heard the challenges in our schools, and learned how our health providers struggle to meet increasing demands for care,” he said.

▪ Amy Lyon works in the tax compliance unit at Wolters Kluwer.

A Navy veteran, she is the Kansas director of Operation Zero, a group working to prevent suicide among veterans and active-duty personnel.

She cites transparency and accountability and balancing the needs of all council districts as key issues facing Wichita.

▪ Mark Gietzen is a longtime anti-abortion activist and former chairman of the Sedgwick County Republican Party.

Gietzen is president of the conservative Kansas Republican Assembly and chairman of the Kansas Coalition for Life, the group that organizes the daily protest outside the Trust Women Wichita clinic.

▪ Brock Booker is a community volunteer and former Friends University Singing Quaker.

He wants the city to do more to provide safe and affordable housing for the homeless and people of low to moderate income. He also wants to establish a pilot program to test whether there’s a market for Sunday bus service on Wichita Transit.

▪ Ian Demory is a musician and Haysville schoolteacher and the public address announcer for the Campus High School Colts football team.

His top issue is launching an arts initiative to “boost the amount of arts and music performance out there.”

▪ Marty Mork is a former aircraft worker and perennial candidate, who has unsuccessfully run twice for mayor, twice for the Legislature and once for the City Council.

His signature issue is reducing taxes and the size of government. Mork has been convicted twice, in 1992 and 2001, of charges related to marijuana or paraphernalia possession.

▪ Joshua M. Atkinson could not be reached for comment. He has not yet launched a visible campaign and he certified that he expects to raise and spend less that $1,000 on his campaign.