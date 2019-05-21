State representative to challenge Longwell for Wichita mayor

Rep. Brandon Whipple, left, at a legislative forum with Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau and Rep. John Carmichael. File photo

State Rep. Brandon Whipple filed papers Tuesday to start a campaign for mayor of Wichita, the first sitting office holder seeking to unseat incumbent Jeff Longwell.

“Our city right now is on autopilot,” Whipple said. “We’re seeing a lot of old ideas being dressed up as new ideas.”





Whipple acknowledged that the city is moving forward on some fronts with the construction of a new baseball stadium, ongoing improvements along Douglas Avenue and the possible renovation or replacement of the Century II Convention and Performing Arts Center.

“That’s great for downtown,” Whipple said. “But I represent a part of town that doesn’t feel like they’re getting a fair share of development. We need to make sure we all are progressing together.”

Whipple, a Democrat, has served in the Statehouse for seven years, representing a south Wichita district. He didn’t officially enter the mayor race, but did file a form appointing his wife, Chelsea, as campaign treasurer.

In addition to Longwell, candidates who have filed for the office include Brock Booker, Marty Mork and Ian Demory.