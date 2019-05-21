Downtown Wichita medical school would be managed by a Chicago-based company

Downtown buildings may become a school (FILE VIDEO -- FEBRUARY 8, 2018) Sudha Tokala, the pharmacist who has been on something of a downtown building buying spree, has purchased another property and is now sharing a small glimpse into her plans for four buildings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- FEBRUARY 8, 2018) Sudha Tokala, the pharmacist who has been on something of a downtown building buying spree, has purchased another property and is now sharing a small glimpse into her plans for four buildings.

A private medical school planned for downtown Wichita will be run by a Chicago-based company, according to a news release sent out by the company.

The Kansas Health Science Center was approved to join TCS Education System, the release says. TCS is a Chicago-based nonprofit company that would provide administrative services to the school of osteopathic medicine planned for downtown.

“This partnership with Kansas Health Science Center allows us the opportunity to help develop a new educational institution that will service its local community and help meet a growing need in health care,” said R. Edward Bergmark, chair of the TCS Board of Trustees, in the release.

The Kansas Health Science Center is planned for the former Finney State Office Building, a joined building at 130 S. Market and 230 E. William. It would be part of a downtown revitalization project by pharmacist-turned-developer Sudha Tokala that converts abandoned downtown buildings into student apartments, a Marriott Hotel and a culinary arts program.

The Kansas Health Science Center joins five other private, nonprofit schools that have partnered with TCS, according to a news release from the company Tuesday morning.

TCS is a nonprofit company that provides colleges with marketing, strategic planning, human resources, admission and enrollment services, financing and accounting, information and learning technology, and compliance and legal services. It was founded in 2009.

“It was important for us to find a partner with extensive experience in higher education administration,” Sudha Tokala is quoted as saying in the news release. Tokala, who bought the Finney Building in 2017, has declined interviews about the school.

Schools already in the TCS system include the Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Pacific Oaks College and Children’s School, The Santa Barbara and Ventura Colleges of Law, Dallas Nursing Institute and Saybrook University.

TCS operates campuses in 12 cities and has 9,000 students in its system. Its founder and president, Michael Horowitz, had a salary of more than $1.3 million in 2016, according to the most recent Form 990 available on the nonprofit.

According to the release, the Kansas Health Science Center has secured degree-granting status from the Kansas Board of Regents. Last week, the regents tabled discussion of the school until its June meeting, but granted the school authorization to operate in the state, and made a request that it submits an updated report within six months.

The Kansas Health Science Center also received a pledge for more than $15 million from the Riverside Health Foundation, a Wichita nonprofit that was identified as a potential funding source for an osteopathic medical school by a task force appointed in 2017 by then-Gov. Sam Brownback. The foundation’s chairman is Randy Coonrod, of Coonrod and Associates Construction Company.

“We are excited about the opportunity to support advances in the health care field, and feel confident that the partnership between our foundation, KHSC, and TCS Education System will result in great growth for Wichita and the greater Kansas community,” Coonrod said in the news release.

TCS founder and President Michael Horowitz said the company’s mission is “to positively impact the communities in which we are embedded.”

“In Wichita, we are excited to be a part of the revitalization of downtown and to make meaningful connections in the community,” Horowitz said in the release.