Kansas governor, Senate GOP president face off over Medicaid

Gov. Laura Kelly vowed to fully fund Kansas public schools and not raise taxes — a promise some Republicans predict she can't keep — during her first State of the State address Wednesday in Topeka.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is increasing pressure on Republican leaders to allow votes on Medicaid expansion immediately as the Legislature prepares to take a nearly month-long break that would leave her signature proposal in limbo.

In response, the top Republican in the state Senate opened the door Tuesday to a health care bill, if it is paired with work requirements and other provisions, such as drug testing, favored by conservatives.

But Senate President Susan Wagle also vowed to block the Kelly-supported expansion bill, which passed the House last month.

And Wagle wants lawmakers to study expansion later this year – an idea Kelly opposes.

“The governor just called for the Senate to pass a bill that Bernie Sanders – a socialist – endorsed. And that’s not going to happen in the Kansas Senate,” Wagle said.

The Kansas fight over expansion has drawn national attention, including from Sanders, the Democratic presidential candidate, who called the House passage a “major step.”

Kelly, a Democrat, said Tuesday that lawmakers need to act now. “Study” had become a code word for “stall,” she said.

“Enough is enough. No more stall tactics. No more bait and switch. No more excuses,” Kelly said.

The showdown between Kelly and Wagle is the latest flashpoint in a years-long struggle by expansion supporters to make Medicaid – and its health coverage – available to upwards of 100,000 Kansans.

The basic shape of the debate in Topeka over expansion has remained unchanged for years.

If Kansas increases eligibility in the program, which provides health coverage to low-income individuals and individuals with disabilities, to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, then the federal government will pay for 90 percent of the cost. For a family of four, that’s $35,535 a year.

The Kansas cost of expansion has been estimated at somewhere between $34 million and $47 million a year.

But under President Donald Trump, the federal government has begun allowing states more control over how they craft expansion. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in March allowed Utah to expand Medicaid up to 100 percent of the federal poverty level.

The federal government has also signed off on work requirements for Medicaid recipients. However, a federal judge blocked work requirements in Kentucky last week.

“We want to put caveats in that (the federal government) is approving. We want time to look at those,” Wagle said, adding that any bill that passes the Senate will look much different than the expansion plan the House approved.

Kelly campaigned on Medicaid expansion and has expressed hope that the Legislature will pass it during her first session in office. But the clock is counting down.

Once lawmakers leave Topeka at the end of the week, they won’t return until May 1. After that, there’s no guarantee how long they’ll remain in session.

Kelly said Tuesday that she has had conversations with legislative leaders, but that they hadn’t progressed much beyond each side stating its position.

While Kelly rejected the idea that lawmakers need to study Medicaid expansion and wait to act in 2020, she said she would view a study during the April break as progress.

“I would prefer that they act on it this week and they get it done before they go home,” Kelly said. “But in lieu of that, I’d take that compromise.”