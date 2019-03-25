Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes Republican tax bill. Will lawmakers override her?

Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday vetoed her first bill — a measure that would prevent Kansas from collecting $500 million in taxes over the next three years. Republicans say it’s needed to stop a tax increase.

The GOP-controlled Legislature must now decide whether to try to override the new Democratic governor’s veto. It’s a high-profile fight that could affect either the income taxes or grocery bills of nearly every Kansas resident.

Kelly denounced Senate Bill 22 in strong terms Monday. She compared it to Gov. Sam Brownback’s 2012 tax cuts, which led to years of budget turmoil.

“I refuse to endorse another round of fiscally reckless policies similar to those that left us in a mess my team is working so hard to clean up,” Kelly said. “The days of unbalanced budgets and mismanagement are over.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

Republicans say the bill stops taxpayers from owing more on their state taxes because of changes in federal tax laws. Rather than being a tax cut, the bill prevents a tax increase, they contend.

Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, pointed to the bill’s 1-percentage point reduction in the state food sales tax. Kelly promised to support cutting the food sales tax rate during her campaign.

“With the veto of Senate Bill 22, Governor Kelly broke her campaign promise of no new taxes and her commitment to decrease the sales tax on food,” Wagle said in a statement. “Hardworking Kansans know how to best spend their money and more of it should stay in their own pockets. Governor Kelly clearly does not agree.”

Kelly, who took office in January, said she remains committed to lowering the food sales tax during her first term.

The bill would keep Kansas from collecting roughly $500 million over the next three years. Nearly half of that is the result of business income tax changes, including changes allowing multinational corporations to bring profits earned overseas back to the state without having them taxed as income.

The bill would allow taxpayers to itemize their state taxes even if they don’t itemize at the federal level at a cost of about $170 million in revenue over three years, according to the Kansas Department of Revenue. Because of a mismatch between federal and state tax law, Kansans now can’t itemize their state income taxes unless they itemize federal taxes.

The bill reduces the sales tax rate on food from 6.5 percent to 5.5 percent beginning in October. Kansas is one of only about a dozen states that tax food. It has among the highest tax rates on food in the country.

The veto offers the biggest test yet of Kelly’s political muscle.

Within minutes of Kelly’s announcement, the Kansas Chamber of Commerce called on lawmakers to override the veto.

If Kansas doesn’t decouple from recent federal tax changes, Kansas “will be in an extremely uncompetitive position compared to nearly every other U.S. state, including our neighboring states by electing to start taxing foreign income,” said chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb, who is considering a run for U.S. Senate in 2020.

Kelly said in her veto message that she wants to keep the state’s tax burden as low as possible. But she said “we must be patient, thoughtful, and prudent as we evaluate tax policy.”

Supporters of the bill will need to find more votes to override the veto. The Senate passed it 24-16 and the House approved it 76-43.

To override a veto, 27 votes are needed in the Senate and 84 in the House.

“I don’t think the votes are there,” Rep. Cindy Holscher, D-Olathe, said.

Since the start of session, Republicans have made clear the tax bill is one of their biggest priorities.

Wagle, who is considering a 2020 U.S. Senate bid, created a new committee to consider the bill and made herself its chairwoman. It was an extraordinary step to take for a single piece of legislation.

Kelly has said she’s open to considering tax changes in the future after the state budget has further stabilized and Kansas has a better picture of how much revenue it’s expected to collect.