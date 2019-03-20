Kansas House endorses Medicaid expansion — but it’s not a done deal yet

Kansas lawmakers took a major step Wednesday toward expanding Medicaid, a change that could extend health coverage to 150,000 Kansans but cost upwards of $47 million a year.
Expansion is a top priority for Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, but the Republican-controlled Legislature had not considered her plan. Tired of delay, expansion supporters forced the House to debate and vote on Kelly’s plan.
Medicaid expansion is “critical to our citizens, critical to our hospitals — rural and urban — and is critical to our state,” Rep. Kathy Wolfe Moore, D-Kansas City, said.
The House adopted a Medicaid expansion amendment on a 69-53 vote. But lawmakers have yet to vote on the underlying bill. Lawmakers recessed until later in the afternoon as Republicans worked to draft their own amendments.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Republican opponents expressed skepticism that Medicaid expansion would help rural hospitals. They also voiced worries that the cost of expansion would eventually balloon if the federal government stops paying for most of the program.
“It’s going to happen. It’s a question of when. And the when will be when our federal deficit finally becomes unsustainable,” Rep. Steve Huebert, R-Wichita, said.
If the House now passes the bill containing Medicaid expansion, the plan will head to the Senate, where it may face an uphill battle. Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, has opposed expansion and may try to keep the legislation from coming up for debate.
The plan expands eligibility for medical assistance to all adults who are under 65 and don’t make more than 133 percent of the federal poverty level, or $16,611.70 for an individual. Seniors are already covered by Medicare and pregnant women by Medicaid. Expansion would begin Jan. 1, 2020.
The plan also allows the state to create a health insurance premium assistance program for people who make less than 133 percent of the federal poverty level and are eligible for insurance through an employer but can’t afford to pay.
Rep. Tom Cox, R-Shawnee, referenced a childhood illness and said he was lucky to have access to health care, but that many people in Kansas do not. Expansion will be life-changing for more people than lawmakers realize, he said.
“Medicaid expansion to me is not just an ideological thing … it’s about real people’s lives,” Cox said.
Under the Affordable Care Act, the federal government pays 90 percent of the cost of expansion. States pay the remaining 10 percent.
Kelly’s budget office places the state cost of expansion at about $33 million a year. A Kansas Health Institute estimate places the annual cost at about $47 million.
In a nod to Republican concerns about whether the federal government will continue to pay for expansion, the plan allows Kansas to end expansion if the match rate falls below 90 percent.
But some Republicans are skeptical the state would ever actually end expansion.
“I don’t see this body cutting 150,000 people off of services,” Rep. Brenda Landwehr, R-Wichita, said.
Supporters say expansion will help rural hospitals. Several rural hospitals in Kansas have closed over the past few years.
In 2015, a major hospital closed in Independence. Last year, a Fort Scott hospital ended its operations. A hospital in Horton also closed in the last few weeks.
“We, I feel, are moving into a danger zone in rural Kansas,” Rep. Jim Kelly, R-Independence, said.
Opponents question whether it’s realistic to expect many rural communities to have a hospital. House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, said healthcare has changed in rural areas.
“Expansion’s supposed to stop that — it’s not. It hasn’t in other states,” Hawkins said of hospital closures.
Democrats offered expansion as an amendment to a bill about advanced practice registered nurses. Republicans objected, contending the amendment wasn’t closely related enough to the bill.
A rules committee decided the amendment was out of order, but the House voted to allow the amendment anyway.
The amendment completely replaced the contents of the original bill with the expansion bill, a move known as “gut and go.” Lawmakers have faced criticism in recent years over that procedure because it can be used to bypass normal vetting of legislation and can obscure the source of bills.
Comments