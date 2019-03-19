Wichita’s City Council to consider ballpark’s future, $1 an acre sale

Wichita’s City Council could decide Tuesday night whether to sell land around a new $75 million ballpark for $1 an acre.

Mayor Jeff Longwell has said a Minor League Baseball team’s decision to move to Wichita depends on the vote.

If the council approves the land sale, the New Orleans Baby Cakes would come to Wichita for the 2020 season. If the council doesn’t approve the sale, the team won’t come, Longwell has said.

The team’s principal owner, Lou Schwechheimer, won’t say whether that’s the case. He’s expected to speak at the meeting Tuesday night.

“I won’t leave til I answer every single question from every single person in the room,” Schwechheimer told The Eagle.

Vice Mayor Jeff Blubaugh said Friday that the meeting, which starts at 6 p.m., could go until midnight or later. It was moved to the evening so the council could get more public input on the deal.

The city has been upfront about its desire to finish the stadium by next spring. It’s being completed in phases, which allows the city to make changes as needed.





But a surprise private development agreement first reported in The Eagle on March 3 has stalled the process. Since then, the city has made efforts to be more transparent, hosting a social media town hall and postponing a vote on the development deal.

Here’s what’s at stake:

The city has agreed to complete an $83 million project on the west bank of the Arkansas River to attract a Triple-A Minor League Baseball team to Wichita. That includes a $75 million stadium, a pedestrian foot-bridge and riverbank improvements.

If development around the stadium and the stadium itself generates enough revenue through special taxes, much of the project would be funded by people who use the area.

But the city still estimates general obligation bonds, which are paid back by citywide property taxes, will cover $16 million of the stadium costs, according to the latest numbers provided. That amount could be higher if development around the stadium isn’t successful.

Exactly what land will be sold hasn’t been determined, the development agreement says.

Other than Schwechheimer, the principal owner for the Baby Cakes, ownership of Wichita Riverfront LP has not been disclosed. Longwell said last week that the agreement won’t be executed until a list of investors is provided, but he didn’t give a timeline for that to happen.

Wichita officials have said the land to be sold for development near the stadium is as much as 4.5 acres. But on Saturday, Longwell said the amount is likely to be less than that. The city’s presentation on Tuesday is expected to provide more information on where the development would be.

In its presentation on March 5, the city said the team owners wanted 7 to 9 acres to develop, and that’s why it was offering an option to buy an additional 2.63 acre parking lot at First and Waco. That presentation sketched out four potential areas for sale, one north of the stadium, two on the riverfront and one near Maple and McLean.





“The team agrees that the riverfront should be protected and should be part of gathering space for the public,” Longwell said Saturday.

Meanwhile, construction at the ballpark is in full swing — without a stadium design or a signed contract with the team. Lawrence-Dumont Stadium was demolished months ago and work started last month on site grading, utilities, infield walls, dugouts and access tunnels for the new stadium. The council is expected to vote on the $26.8 million second phase of the construction contract on Tuesday, too.

If you go

What: City Council meeting that will include consideration of a deal to sell land near the stadium for $1 an acre to baseball team investors to develop

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 19

Where: City Council chambers, 1st Floor, City Hall, 455 N. Main

The meeting is open to the public, and you don’t have to sign up in advance to speak about the ballpark deal. Speakers are generally limited to 5 minutes.This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the evening on Tuesday. Be sure to check back for updates throughout the night.



