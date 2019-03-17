Kansas agency calls President Trump a ‘delusional communist’ on Twitter

The Kansas Department of Transportation on Sunday called President Donald Trump a “delusional communist” in a tweet that apparently was deleted later.
“You’re a delusional Communist. You know it’s Communist countries that try to control media, right?” the agency’s south central Kansas account tweeted.
The tweet came in response to a Trump tweet that criticized Fox News weekend anchors, asking if they had been trained at CNN, one of the president’s least-favorite news networks.
“In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith!” Trump wrote.
A spokeswoman for KDOT didn’t immediately respond to an email and call.
The KDOT tweet was sent at 1:50 p.m. By 3:50 p.m. it appeared to have been deleted.
But not before Rep. J.R. Claeys, R-Salina, commented on it.
“Getting lit up by the press for tweets is my specialty. Feel free to call for advice before Republicans pounce,” Claeys wrote.
It’s unclear who sent the tweet. It comes three months after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly took over executive branch agencies, including KDOT. Kelly has nominated Julie Lorenz, previously of Burns & McDonnell, to be transportation secretary.
Comments