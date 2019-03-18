Russian ambassador rejects congressman’s plea to help bring two girls back to Kansas

Russia’s ambassador to the United States rejected a request to help reunite two girls with their father in Wichita and has criticized the treatment of their Russian-born mother who was convicted of parental kidnapping in federal court.

Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kansas, sent a letter to Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov last month to ask that 6-year-old Sophia Mobley and 4-year-old Isabella Mobley be returned to the U.S. to be reunited with their father, Brian Mobley, a U.S. Air Force recruiter who lives in Wichita.

The girls’ mother, Bogdana Alexandrovna Osipova, fled to Russia in 2014 while pregnant with the couple’s second child after she filed for divorce from Mobley.

Osipova, who is referred by her married name of Mobley in court documents, was this month convicted in federal court of parental kidnapping and extortion.

She faces up to three years in prison for the kidnapping charge and up to 20 years for the extortion charges.

In a Feb. 28 letter, Antonov told Estes that the Russian citizen has been a victim of “discrimination and psychological pressure” in the federal criminal case and pointed to a Russian court ruling that found the children should remain in Russia.

“Ms. Ospiova returned to the U.S. in 2017 to address the American court and obtain custody over her children, but instead she was taken to prison. Since that time she has been kept in detention. She is subjected to rough and inhuman treatment,” Antonov wrote in the letter, which was obtained by McClatchy.

Estes responded to Antonov this week and again called for the girls’ return to Wichita following the federal court ruling.

“It must be understood that we do not seek to destroy Ms. Osipova’s life, nor does Mr. Mobley. Mr. Mobley has repeatedly stated that he wants Ms. Osipova to remain in Sophia and Isabella’s life. Mr. Mobley is prepared to ask the court for leniency during sentencing of Ms. Osipova if the children are returned,” Estes said.

“While we cannot interfere with her conviction status, we are open to discuss any matter or method that brings the children home to their parents in a matter that is satisfactory for both parties in accordance with United States laws.”

Estes, a Wichita Republican, took office in 2017 following his predecessor Mike Pompeo’s confirmation as President Donald Trump’s CIA director. Pompeo, who held the same congressional seat for six years, was elevated to secretary of state the following year.

Estes’ previous letter referenced efforts by the U.S. Embassy in Moscow to achieve a diplomatic solution, including issuing passports for the girls in recognition of their U.S. citizenship.

Pompeo, the nation’s top diplomat, said last week he could not discuss the specific details of the case.

“We’re always concerned when we have issues of that nature,” Pompeo told McClatchy.

“But suffice it to say the State Department does its best to make sure parental rights are treated fairly. And when we’ve got issues surrounding abductions when U.S. citizens have been taking wrongly the State Department is always fully engaged to make sure we get those folks to the right place.”