Anti-gay advocate who lobbied in Kansas now ‘security concern’ in Missouri statehouse

Chris Sevier, the anti-gay, anti-porn advocate who met with Kansas lawmakers earlier this month, has been deemed a security concern in the Missouri Capitol.

Missouri Senate Administrator Patrick Baker sent out an email early Thursday morning to the entire senate and staff with the subject line “security concern” and a picture of Sevier. He said two Senate offices and one in the House of Representatives reported uncomfortable meetings with the former Tennessee lawyer.

He did not specify when the meetings took place.

“While the individual has not threatened anyone in the building, staff have described these interactions as jittery and/or suspicious,” the email read. “Please remember at any time if find you yourself in a situation which you feel uncomfortable or threatened, in the least, please take immediate steps to notify Capitol Police.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

Lawmakers who saw Sevier told The Star he introduced himself as someone from the “defacto attorney general’s office” and wore a suit tucked into combat boots.

Baker said he had not personally encountered Sevier, but sent the email out of caution.

“Better safe than sorry,” he said.

Sevier has made national headlines for his bizarre opposition to pornography and LGBTQ marriage. Since being deemed mentally unfit to practice law in 2011, he has tried to marry his laptop in multiple states and sued Apple Inc. for a porn addiction that he said ruined his marriage.

But most recently, Sevier has been pushing his anti-porn, anti-gay legislation in states from Virginia to Hawaii. Last week, Sevier was found to be behind six bills in the Kansas House.

Kansas Rep. Randy Garber, R-Sabetha, met with Sevier and agreed to introduce the bills.

“People do things they shouldn’t do and regret it later,” Garber said when asked about Sevier’s reputation. “But I try not to judge people on what’s happened in their past.”

Rep. Brenda Dietrich, a Topeka Republican who met with Sevier in early February, called him “very aggressive.”

“I thought I’d never seen anybody quite so pushy. I mean, he just would not take no for answer when I said was not interested at this point in time in signing onto those bills,” Dietrich said.

Sevier, who had earlier described himself as “just a citizen off the street,” did not respond to request for comment regarding his status as a security concern in Missouri.