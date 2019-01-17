Kelly wants to hire 55 child welfare workers to help fix foster care system

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget proposal calls for hiring an additional 55 child welfare workers to help fix a foster care system that she calls a “moral crisis.”
Kelly’s first budget also includes $92 million in increased education spending aimed at ending a years-long lawsuit over school funding. Kelly wants $14 million to expand Medicaid in Kansas, a change that estimates say could provide health coverage to more than 100,000 residents.
Kelly’s budget would increase base pay for state employees by 2.5 percent, a jump of $22.3 million. And she wants to increase spending on corrections officers by $3 million in an effort to combat staffing vacancies at state prisons.
The governor’s office says the budget would leave Kansas with $686 million in the bank – an ending balance of 9.1 percent. State law requires an ending balance of 7.5 percent, but in recent years the requirement has often been ignored.
That’s still lower than the $900 million ending balance Kansas is currently projected to have at the end of the current fiscal year in 2020.
“It’s going to take time for Kansas to heal from the damage inflicted over the last eight years, so we don’t have a moment to lose,” Kelly said. “I worked diligently to craft a balanced budget that will usher in a new era of shared growth and prosperity. I look forward to lawmakers’ input, and working together to enact it.”
Republicans have been skeptical that Kelly can fulfill her campaign promises while balancing the budget without a tax increase. Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, said Wednesday that Kelly’s budget will require new taxes.
Kelly made reforming the foster care system one of the core promises of her campaign. It was one of just three areas she focused on during her State of the State address on Wednesday. The budget plan she released Thursday would expand the ranks of social workers to begin reducing caseloads in the troubled system.
An additional 55 positions will cost approximately $4 million in state general funds.
Her plan to hire additional workers follows the recommendations of a child welfare task force that Kelly was a part of over the past couple years. The task force said Kansas needs to focus on recruiting and retaining child welfare workers.
